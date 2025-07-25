Employee stunned after rescuing iconic vintage device from recycling plant: 'Someone threw this away'

"Why would you throw this away to get crushed for metal recovery?"

An employee at a recycling facility revealed that they saved a gaming device from its doom — and sparked a flurry of nostalgic backlash, with one Reddit user cheekily rebuking the person who disposed of the valuable item as a "fool of a Took."

The poster seemed to agree, jokingly responding, "He'll get a police visit for destruction of cultural heritage," to another commenter who humorously suggested they perform a "citizen arrest."

Yet while many in the r/Gameboy community lightheartedly called out the culprit, other commenters highlighted how unnecessary waste can have serious ramifications.

What's happening?

The employee posted a photo of a Nintendo GameBoy Color — whose groundbreaking full-color screen helped revolutionize the world of gaming when it launched in 1998 — and three compatible games. "Someone threw this away," they said in apparent disbelief. The games appear to be Nintendo World Cup, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back from the Sewers, and Pokémon Silver.

"Why would you throw this away to get crushed for metal recovery?" one stunned commenter wondered. Another replied, "People who think it has little value."

Why is this important?

When electronics are no longer fit for use, recycling them can help prevent economic losses. The firm EY estimates that the global toll of e-waste each year is around $57 billion in lost raw materials such as gold and copper — finite metals that make modern technologies possible.

So, while the person who recycled their GameBoy was on the right track, as they didn't throw it in the garbage (where it could be a fire hazard) or send it to a landfill (where it could leach toxins into soil and waterways), their decision also represented a lost opportunity.

That's because e-recycling processes often rely on strong chemicals and account for operational pollution. Researchers are developing cleaner and more efficient methods of handling e-waste and reclaiming materials, but keeping electronics in circulation when possible can help preserve resources and reduce environmental impact.

Is Nintendo doing anything to prevent e-waste?

Several threads indicated that the OP would need to scour a resale platform such as eBay to revive the GameBoy Color for personal use, demonstrating how tech enthusiasts can turn their old electronics into cash.

Many also find the process of refurbishing old gaming equipment to be satisfying, though it can require a bit of knowhow and creativity — or professional help to ensure safety. If you decide e-recycling is best for you, Nintendo offers a free Take Back Program for its hardware, software, accessories, rechargeable batteries, and other electronics.

What can be done about e-waste more broadly?

Trashie is earning buzz for its innovative approach to recycling. Using a free shipping label, you can offload up to 10 pounds of electronics via the Tech Take Back Box — and reap TrashieCash to redeem on entertainment, meals, and other perks from popular brands.

Nintendo also recommends that U.S. residents check out the Environmental Protection Agency's guide to recycling and donating electronics, while Canadian residents can turn to the Electronic Products Recycling Association and Earth911 for more information.

