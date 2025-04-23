Customer shares upsetting experience after sending in electronics for repair: 'I actually feel kind of bad'

"I rarely return or send things for repair for exactly this reason."

While some tech companies are starting to offer repair programs instead of focusing solely on replacing faulty electronics, replacement sometimes makes more sense due to costs and time constraints.

One Redditor encountered this issue with headphones they sent to the manufacturer for repair, which led to an enlightening discussion about the staggering volume of e-waste in modern society.

What happened?

In the r/Anticonsumption subreddit, the original poster shared that they sent in a pair of Momentum 4 wireless Sennheiser headphones because the auxiliary port wasn't working. However, the OP said, "Everything else worked just fine."

"I sent it in for 'repair' and got a new one instead. I actually feel kind of bad. They will just toss my nearly perfectly fine headphones in the trash, piling up somewhere in a landfill," they lamented.

"I rarely return or send things for repair for exactly this reason. The larger system cares more about financial efficiency than anything else," one person commented.

"It's cheaper to create a new one from raw materials than to open-fix-close your 'old' ones. The wonders of capitalism," another user shared.

"This is why I learned electronics ... to be able to fix my s*** myself when it breaks," someone else said.

Why is electronic waste concerning?

E-waste is one of the leading drivers of global pollution, accounting for 70% of our overall toxic waste, according to The World Counts. The site explained that while we produce roughly 40 million tons of e-waste worldwide each year (though the World Health Organization puts it at 68 million tons), only around 13% gets recycled.

The remainder is dumped in landfills or incinerators, releasing harmful planet-warming gases such as methane and leaching heavy metals into soil and waterways. Even when e-waste is recycled, most of it is shipped to impoverished nations that lack proper recycling centers to handle electronics.

The WHO explained that people who work at these informal e-waste sites, usually children and women, are exposed to dangerous toxins, including lead, mercury, and dioxins. When e-waste is burned or recycled incorrectly, it can release around 1,000 hazardous substances into the air, causing respiratory illnesses, neurodevelopmental issues, and reproductive complications.

What's more, e-waste significantly impacts the global economy, with EY reporting that $57 billion is lost annually from discarding metals like iron, copper, and gold.

Is Sennheiser doing anything about this?

Sennheiser explains, "With certain products, we may send a replacement outright in lieu of repairing it." However, one Reddit user noted that the company has a refurbished category on its website, meaning it resells items that customers send in for repairs. That way, customers get a new device without having to wait, and the items don't pile up in landfills.

The company also said its products are designed "to be recovered or recycled as far as possible." Sennheiser India locations will give customers discount vouchers for a new product when they drop off e-waste at collection centers, and it has a dedicated recycling facility for discarded products.

What's being done about e-waste more broadly?

More e-waste recycling organizations are launching to keep unwanted gadgets out of landfills. Companies like Amazon and Best Buy offer gift cards or store credit when you trade in old electronics.

In addition, the startup Trashie can help you recycle unused tech piling up in your junk drawers with its Tech Take Back Box. In return, you'll get awesome rewards like movie tickets, food delivery credits, and more.

There are plenty of eco-friendly ways to dispose of old gadgets, including recycling, selling, or donating them.

