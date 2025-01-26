Mega-utility makes unprecedented decision with massive coal plant overhaul: 'Not just ... solar'

Utility giant Duke Energy is retiring its Allen Steam Station, a coal-fired power plant near Charlotte, North Carolina, to make way for its largest battery storage system, a major step toward cleaning up the energy grid, Canary Media reported.

Since 1957, Allen Steam Station produced 1,155 megawatts of coal-powered electricity before four of its five units shut down. Duke's energy-storage system, however, is expected to hold even more power: a total of 2,700 megawatts of energy across its service areas by 2031.

This transition is part of a broader shift away from coal, driven by the need for clean energy sources. Duke's choice to meet grid energy needs with batteries over natural gas marks a break from past practices, joining a growing trend alongside solar leaders like California, Texas, and parts of the Southwest.

The construction will come in phases. First, Duke will build a battery system that can supply 50 megawatts of electricity to the grid continuously for up to four hours. It's slated for completion by the end of 2025.

By October 2027, a larger, more powerful battery system will replace the final coal unit. These batteries will store excess energy and provide reliable power during peak demand, a regional first for large-scale battery adoption.

That said, Duke's batteries will "not just rely on solar" during the transition, spokesperson Bill Norton told Canary. To ensure 24/7 grid reliability, Duke is also building a 400-megawatt natural gas turbine nearby for prolonged demand surges, meaning gas will be mixed with solar to generate electricity.

Grid batteries help stabilize energy supply during peak usage, reducing outages during extreme weather. They also store excess renewable energy, such as solar power, an area where North Carolina excels nationally. That reduces reliance on dirtier fuels, lowering planet-warming pollution while improving air quality. An ample supply of clean energy also makes electricity cheaper for surrounding communities.

The replacement of coal plants with battery storage joins a growing number of coal-powered utilities shutting their operations. One of the nation's largest coal-fired plants in Ohio is set to close or be converted into a cleaner energy source by 2031. Coal plants in New Hampshire will close shop by 2027 and be repurposed into solar farms and battery capacity for offshore wind turbines.

As Duke's spokesperson put it: "Repurposing Allen's existing transmission system and infrastructure enables a more efficient clean energy transition."

