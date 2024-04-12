Region's last two coal-fired plants set to close, making way for new energy projects: 'We're showing the rest of the country'

This shift in power generation will not only help prevent pollution and reduce harm to air quality, but it should also help reduce the cost of energy bills for consumers.

The shift away from dirty fuel to clean, renewable sources to provide energy will be demonstrated in New England with the upcoming closure of the region's last two coal-fired power plants.

The Merrimack and Schiller stations in New Hampshire will cease operations in 2025 and 2028, respectively, and the plants will be converted into solar farms and battery capacity for offshore wind turbines.

Closing the two polluting sites has been achieved following years of activism from environmentalists, who were concerned that nearby rivers were receiving warm water discharge from the plants.

This water was not cooled to match the temperature of the water sources before release, and the increased temperatures were affecting native fish and encouraging the presence of an invasive species of clams, according to the Conservation Law Foundation.

After Granite Shore Power announced the closure of the remaining two coal sites — which would have also contributed to the release of planet-warming gases and smog — former national climate advisor Gina McCarthy lauded the decision.

"This announcement is the culmination of years of persistence and dedication from so many people across New England," McCarthy said, per the New York Times. "I'm wicked proud to live in New England today and be here. Every day, we're showing the rest of the country that we will secure our clean energy future without compromising."

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, coal accounted for 59% of carbon dioxide pollution from the electric power sector in the United States in 2021. Some power stations are still running to meet demand, with electricity use soaring as people continually move away from dirty fuel, but the nationwide picture is promising. Indeed, New England has joined the Pacific Northwest in committing to stop burning coal.

