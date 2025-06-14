Drake hit with backlash after details about shocking travel habits resurface: 'Enough is enough'

Grammy Award-winning musical artist Drake has been hailed as one of the greatest rappers of all time.

But while his fans love his music and style, they aren't necessarily thrilled with his wasteful private jet trips and planet-damaging behavior.

In a Reddit post to r/environment, one critic called out Drake for a series of ultra-short flights on his $185 million private jet.

"With T. Swift catching scorn for her emissions, check out Drake talking about 14-minute flights in his private jet," the OP wrote.

The rapper's jet, "Air Drake," took three flights under 20 minutes within a month. Combined, those trips created approximately 15 tons of toxic air pollution.

In response to criticism about the flights, Drake explained that their purpose was logistical: to move the jet to other airports for storage. However, that explanation doesn't negate the fact that such flights take a significant toll on the environment and waste natural resources that could be put to better use.

Unfortunately, Drake is not alone in his wasteful use of private jets. Many other celebrities and CEOs, including Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian, and Elon Musk, generate excessive pollution through private jet travel.

However, their flights aren't going unnoticed, thanks to tracking sites such as Celebrity Private Jet Tracker.

The private jet obsession of the rich and famous is responsible for spewing stunning amounts of pollution into the air via the burning of dirty energy. Private jet pollution has increased recently, making air less breathable and contributing to the warming of the planet.

Celebrities can help protect the planet by avoiding private jet travel and choosing low-impact transit options instead. For example, they can support innovative aviation companies developing next-gen aircraft and electric jets to advance future sustainable travel.

Many people admire and look up to celebrities, so even their smallest actions can influence the general public's behavior.

Redditors were frustrated to learn about Drake's multiple short jet flights and shared their feedback in the comments.

"We should absolutely continue shaming celebrities for their actions that contribute to climate change," one wrote. "Enough is enough."

"Are yachts, private planes, and SUV limos really still hip?" another questioned.

A third user offered a sense of hope, writing: "Electric jets are coming. About 3+ years out, though."

