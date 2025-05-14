Aviation company shares incredible video of prototype flying vehicle's first liftoff: 'Redefine what's possible'

"This is not the finish line — it's the launchpad."

The next chapter of sustainable air travel has taken flight — and in 10 years, it could be part of your everyday commute.

Austrian aviation company CycloTech recently began flight testing its personal electric vertical takeoff and landing — or eVTOL — aircraft prototype. Dubbed the BlackBird, the demonstrator's inaugural flight, according to the company, marks "a major milestone in our mission to revolutionize air mobility."

In a video documenting the flight, CycloTech chief technology officer Tahsin Kart said it took 11 months to bring the BlackBird from concept to first flight. And while the first "flight" was more of a hovering liftoff, it still represents a step forward for the company's tech.

The BlackBird prototype is propelled by CycloRotors — barrel-shaped rotors inspired by maritime propellers. These rotors have blades designed to change angle as they spin, allowing the aircraft to quickly move in any direction without needing to turn its body.

The BlackBird prototype uses six CycloRotors — four mounted horizontally and two vertically — to facilitate vertical takeoff and landing. These rotors also help the aircraft stop midair while staying stable, even in tough flying conditions.

In its inaugural flight, the BlackBird was unmanned and controlled remotely by technicians. The aircraft was intended as a technology demonstrator, validating the abilities of CycloTech's CycloRotor propulsion system for its larger project, the CruiseUp.

As Kart said in the video, "This is not the finish line — it's the launchpad."

The CruiseUp is a two-seat personal air vehicle designed for urban and suburban travel. It aims for a top speed of about 95 miles per hour and a range of about 60 miles, making it suitable for most city commutes. The CruiseUp is slated for a market debut in 2035 or later.

Similar to electric vehicles, eVTOL aircraft offer a promising path to more practical and efficient sustainable transportation. Studies suggest an eVTOL with three passengers can produce 52% less carbon pollution than a gas-powered car — even when its batteries are charged using polluting energy sources. If charged with cleaner power, the environmental benefits are even greater.

In the wake of the successful demo flight, CycloTech said it is now accelerating its flight test program and refining the tech for use in the CruiseUp.

Kart said of the company, "We drive progress and redefine what's possible in vertical flight."

