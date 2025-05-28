Kim Kardashian faces backlash after details of daily routine are exposed: 'It should be illegal'

Kim Kardashian has produced loads of pollution through private jet travel, according to Reality Shrine.

Kardashian reportedly flew four flights that were under 20 minutes in the first two months of 2025. One 10-minute flight caused emissions equivalent to six months of car usage. Kim has reportedly flown the third-most on private jets among celebrities, just behind Elon Musk.

Flight data is made publicly available, though social media giants have exerted pressure on accounts that use the data to name and shame wasteful behavior. That hasn't stopped trackers from continuing to find and publish live data.

This is far from the first time the Kardashians' poor environmental record has been put on display. They have engaged in deceptive greenwashing, defended wasteful water usage following wildfires, and powered destructive fast fashion brands.

Private jet flights are among the most intensive sources of pollution being generated. One report suggested that private jets help billionaires cause more emissions in 90 minutes than most people do in their lifetimes.

Short flight times paired with low occupancy and empty return flights result in incredibly low efficiency. The emissions created by flying this way are contributing to destructive results widely in the natural world.

Planet-warming gases trap heat in the atmosphere, which exacerbate highly destructive weather patterns. They also warm the oceans, melt glaciers, and raise sea levels. These gases equally acidify oceans, wreaking havoc on marine ecosystems.

While public scrutiny and outcry may not do much to deter such behavior, legislation in Europe hopes to curb private jet usage.

Reddit users have been historically angered by the Kardashians' wasteful flying.

"It should be illegal, that is disgusting," said one community member.

"The environmental destruction of the Kardashian family is unfathomable," said another. "Flying is one of the absolute worst things you can do to the planet. Why do people not call them out for the impact they're having on the climate crisis? I just don't understand how this family is not ostracized."

