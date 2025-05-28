Head-turning footage captures next-gen flying machine as it takes to the skies: 'The first step toward 'The Jetsons''

The vehicle has a one-person capacity, lifts off like a helicopter, and cruises like an airplane.

A company named Pivotal demonstrated its electric flying car during Special Operations Forces Week in Tampa, Florida. As Fox 13 Tampa Bay reported, Pivotal created an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft.

The eVTOL has a one-person capacity, lifts off like a helicopter, and cruises like an airplane. Interestingly, you don't need a pilot's license to operate the eVTOL because it falls into the ultralight aircraft category.

After 13 years of development and numerous testing phases, the eVTOL design operates smoothly, efficiently, and quietly in the air.

"It really is the first step toward 'The Jetsons,'" said Pivotal CEO Ken Karklin.

This electric flying vehicle is a significant development because it provides a new option for clean energy transportation.

Meanwhile, other innovative companies are creating next-gen airplanes that are powered by hydrogen and solar energy to reduce pollution in our skies. Futuristic aircraft designs are changing the way we think about air travel, and flying cars are a significant part of this sustainability shift.

Although widespread public adoption of eVTOLs is likely still a ways off, it could offer many of the same benefits as electric vehicles on our roads. Compared to a traditional aircraft, an eVTOL could help owners save money on routine maintenance and low power costs while operating a quiet vehicle with no tailpipe pollution.

Karklin said the civilian version of the eVTOL costs about $190,000. Meanwhile, the company is pursuing opportunities in the defense and public safety sectors to address security concerns and emergency rescue needs.

Future eVTOL owners could potentially save even more money by installing solar panels to charge their flying vehicles.

Charging vehicles at home is cheaper than using public charging stations and more sustainable than relying on the grid. Flying vehicle owners can compare solar quotes through EnergySage to find the best installation deals from trusted local professionals.

Pivotal is launching a production version of the eVTOL in December and plans to be operational in two sites by the end of the year.

