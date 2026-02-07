DC government announces return of e-bike rebates that give residents up to $1,500: 'This program has been a tremendous success'

"A key part of our commitment to creating a cleaner, healthier, and more connected Washington, D.C."

A popular incentive program has returned to Washington, D.C., to help residents obtain an affordable, clean, and fun way to get around town.

Around 16% of the average American's household expenditures went toward transportation in 2020, according to the Department of Energy — and inflation and energy prices have only risen since then. An electric bicycle can save commuters hundreds of dollars every year while supporting mental and physical health by helping them spend time outdoors and exercise more.

According to PoPville, the District Department of Transportation has brought back the District E-Bike Incentive Program, which provides residents with vouchers to redeem for an e-bike and safety gear at authorized local retailers.

While online marketplace Upway offers e-bikes at up to 60% off retail prices, making them more accessible to all, voucher programs give low-income residents a path to relief from burdensome transportation costs without any upfront investment. Each voucher is worth up to $1,500, and the selection process is randomized.

District residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Medicaid, or Healthcare Alliance Program qualify to apply for this year's program from Feb. 1 to Feb. 21.

"This program has been a tremendous success, helping over 600 residents access an affordable and sustainable transportation option. By making e-bikes more attainable, we're not only improving mobility and equity for our communities, DDOT is helping to reduce congestion and emissions citywide," DDOT Director Sharon Kershbaum said. "This program is a key part of our commitment to creating a cleaner, healthier, and more connected Washington, D.C."

The program isn't the only one garnering buzz. New Orleans announced early this year that it plans to hand out thousands of rebates for e-bikes. Portland, Oregon, is expected to open a new round of e-bike rebates in spring.

Another way to obtain an e-bike that fits your needs without breaking the bank is to check out Upway, which sells a variety of e-bikes at discounted rates. If you're ready for a new ride, Upway will even pay you for your old e-bike and give you credit toward your next purchase.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

If you're interested in going solar to charge your e-bike at home, thereby enhancing your savings from your investment, TCD's Solar Explorer can save you up to $10,000 with competitive bids from vetted installers and help you explore $0 down subscription options.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.