Researchers highlight surprising benefit of e-bike rides for older adults: 'People tend to breathe deeper'

E-bikes might be easier than traditional cycling, but they still offer big benefits. A new study found that "even if you aren't working as 'hard,' your brain may get a bigger boost," particularly for senior citizens, reported Bicycling.

This study specifically tested for the differences between seniors who cycled traditionally and those who rode e-bikes. The benefits of exercise were clear for both groups. According to the study, which was published by PLOS One, when older adults rode e-bikes or regular bikes for half an hour three times a week, there was an improvement in their brain function.

"We had thought that those who used traditional, pedal-only powered bikes would have the greatest brain and mental health boost, as they would be giving their cardiovascular systems the biggest workout," said psychology professor Carien Van Reekum, Ph.D., according to the University of Reading. "Instead, people who used e-bikes told us that they felt more confident in completing the requested activity of three 30-minute rides a week for eight weeks, compared to pedal bikers,"

The American Heart Association recommends at least 2.5 hours of exercise per week, but aging individuals might find it challenging to find safe activities to fill that time. Despite the lower intensity and heart rate associated with e-bike riding, it is the quality of being outside in nature that is highly beneficial to seniors.

"Outdoor stimulation and physical activity are known to help prevent age-related cognitive decline," said Bicycling. All exercise benefits cognitive function, but exercise combined with time outdoors is extra beneficial, particularly for seniors, but not limited to them.

"People tend to breathe deeper when outside," the Mayo Clinic reported. "This helps to clear out the lungs, improves digestion, improves immune response and increases oxygen levels in the blood."

For seniors, high-stress exercises might not be wise or even possible. Low-impact exercise is key to staying active into old age. "E-bikes may be even better than regular bikes for improving well-being in seniors who don't typically ride," said Bicycling.

There were other surprising benefits, reported Bicycling: "The motor-assisted pedalers performed a little better in processing speed and enjoyed a more improved sense of well-being than the other two groups."

This kind of study can also be good news to anyone recovering from common surgeries of the knee, shoulder, or hip. Staying active throughout the healing process can reduce pain, help soft tissues heal, and benefit mental health, according to physical therapy experts.

"I got it in the wake of knee surgery, and it has been great," said one commenter who uses an e-bike as well as a traditional bicycle. "I still use my regular Specialized bike, but if my knee aches or feels weak, the Cannondale saves the day. My view is that if someone wants to ride an e-bike, go for it and ignore the so-called purists."

Overall, getting outside, however you are able, is the most important aspect for well-rounded health and fitness.

If you are struggling to find activities to suit your lifestyle, remember that walking regularly, or even something like gardening outdoors, has massive benefits to your mental and physical health.

