Residents are quickly grabbing up $1,900 rebates for brand-new e-bikes — here's how many are up for grabs

Portland, Oregon, residents are taking advantage of the city's e-bike rebate program and saving money while embracing sustainable transportation.

One local nursing student recently got a free e-bike and free bike accessories through Portland's rebate program.

BikePortland shared a video about 22-year-old Liraz Brand's experience with the Portland Rides PCEF E-Bike Rebate Program.

She received a $1,600 rebate and an additional $300 for accessories to get around town without a car. Those accessories included a helmet, pannier bags, a U-lock, and rain pants.

"It's been really nice," Brand said. "I've been really enjoying not being in my car."

Brand uses her e-bike to commute between two college campuses that are nearly nine miles apart. It also helps her get to work in a totally different part of town.

People have found Portland's e-bike rebate program accessible and easy to use. On the program's website, people can check their eligibility, apply for the program, and sign up to receive future updates.

At the time of this writing, applications were currently closed. However, the program plans to introduce new rebates and offerings in Spring 2026. The program is expected to run through June 2029.

In Portland and elsewhere, many people are discovering that e-bikes help them save money on their commutes to work and school. E-bikes offer significant health benefits and help commuters reduce pollution with fewer cars on the road.

Many other communities are also offering similar rebate programs to encourage sustainable transportation and public health. But even if there are no current rebate offers where you live, you can find discounted e-bike sales through retailers like Upway.

You can save even more money on e-bike ownership by charging your bike at home using solar panels.

"E-bikes pull more cars off the road than e-cars and free up space for more human infrastructure," one Facebook user commented on Bike Portland's post about the rebate program.

"I am all in favor of getting more people on e-bikes," another Facebooker wrote. "I bought a nice one two years ago, and it changed my life. I went from riding my bike one day a week to every single day practically overnight. The experience is so enjoyable!!"

