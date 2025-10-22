Outraged baseball fan shares screenshot of upsetting sighting on TV broadcast: 'I legit can't watch'

Nothing takes a fan out of the ball game faster than an avalanche of ads on a TV broadcast.

A Redditor vented their frustration to the r/mlb subreddit. They shared a screenshot of the ad-dominated landscape of SNY's presentation of a Mets game.

Photo Credit: Reddit

They titled the post, "Sheer number of ads (size and color) extremely distracting," and listed out all the ads in the screenshot: "Nexen, Citi, Nathan's, Mets.com, Clover, SNY App, mound ad, ads on the Uniforms."

"I legit can't watch certain games," they revealed and attributed to the prominence and brightness of the ads.

They admitted to being "old-hat," before saying, "it's too distracting to my eye, and the game becomes lost on me."

To close out the post, they wondered if anyone else felt the same way about it.

The answer was a resounding yes. The Blue Jays' new ad scheme, in particular, got pans from multiple fans.

"[They] have those green screen ads behind home plate and it makes it look like the pitcher has a weird border around his upper body," a user wrote. "[It] drives me f****** insane."

Fans have seen ad placements everywhere: dumped on helmets, draped on uniforms, and digitally superimposed behind home plate.

It's not limited to baseball or the U.S., either. Cricket fans in India are frustrated by the distracting ads on broadcasts that take up large chunks of the field.

The relentless advertising worldwide doesn't just rankle sports fans. It bodes poorly for the planet by encouraging overconsumption of goods and services.

Artificially propping up demand for goods and services ramps up planet-heating pollution through more production. More discarded items also equate to more waste in overflowing landfills.

Some movements are combatting these ever-present ads like Buy Nothing groups, but it's an uphill battle with all these in-your-face placements.

Baseball fans sounded off in the comments.

One asked: "Does anyone buy anything based on an advertisement on the backstop?"

"This type of ad isn't meant for conversion," a user theorized. "It's meant to just let you know the company just exists."

A user joked in response: "So if we all just write to them and tell them we know they exist... they'll stop?"

