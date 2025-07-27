Baseball fan vents frustration over upsetting sighting on team's uniforms: 'I hate this'

More and more, it seems that brands prioritize profit-driven advertising over genuine connection, and many in the audience are tuning out.

In the subreddit r/MLB, one user pointed out that baseball is increasingly being viewed as a platform for generating wealth, a shift that comes with negative consequences.

Photo Credit: Reddit

They shared a photo of Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodríguez in uniform, but the most prominent feature is a large Nintendo Switch 2 ad on the sleeve.

"Literally could not have made a bigger or more distracting ad if they tried," the user wrote. They went on: "Ads on jerseys will not make ticket or concession prices go down. … All it does [is] whore out players and ruin the aesthetics of the uniforms simply to line the owners' pockets a little bit more."

Not only is excessive branding and nonstop advertising turning fans away, but it also carries hidden costs.

This kind of marketing encourages overconsumption, fueling demand for products that contribute to pollution through manufacturing, shipping, and waste. Many of these items are quickly discarded, worsening landfill overflow and accelerating environmental degradation.

The cycle doesn't stop there. Much of the production industry is tied to exploitative labor practices, with workers suffering in poor conditions and being paid low wages. So, while brands chase profits through constant exposure, they're losing fan trust and contributing to human and environmental harms that extend far beyond the ballpark.

Don't lose hope, though, because it doesn't have to be this way. By shifting their focus toward authentic connection and responsible practices, brands have the opportunity to rebuild trust, support sustainability, and create meaningful value. That, at its core, is what this Reddit post called attention to.

"I love baseball. I love Nintendo. I HATE this!" one commenter said.

Someone else chimed in with a similar reaction, adding, "I still kinda hate that Quikrete one," referring to another example of awkward, intrusive advertising.

