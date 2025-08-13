Frustrated fan shares unsettling footage of sports broadcast: 'Just let me watch my game'

"Why can't we just get the clean green grounds?"

For sports fans, advertising is becoming increasingly unavoidable. It now pervades stadiums and uniforms in a way that makes you think the teams are literally playing for corporations.

Its growing presence on TV broadcasts, though, is another level of distracting, as a Redditor griped to the r/IndiaCricket subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In their post, they showed several egregious examples of ads on the field in the broadcast.

While excessive LED advertising on video boards is bad enough, these instances were clearly superimposed on the pitch and interfered with views of players and the match.

A zoomed-out shot shows a clean field devoid of distracting ads. However, other photos show banner ads that look like potential hazards that the players or the ball could strike at any moment.

The Redditor asked of the situation: "Why can't we just get the clean green grounds instead of these forceful eyesore advertisements?"

"Well the reason any sport event is able to be organised is money," a user responded.

Another user agreed and posed a question for the OP's ad-free ideal: "Then how is cricket gonna get more sponsorships?"

While these Redditors diagnosed the cause correctly, it doesn't make these instances of ad inundation any less frustrating. Not only are they bad for your enjoyment of the game, they also encourage planet-damaging overconsumption.

When you were just hoping to enjoy some cricket, the ads are in your face demanding you pony up for a new car or motorcycle you might not need, or take a trip you weren't even thinking about. That can lead to tossing more items in a planet-heating landfill, and burning more resources on new goods or travel you didn't really need.

Counter to this mindset are actions like shopping at thrift stores, or joining "buy nothing" groups.

As advertising ramps up in more blatantly flashy ways, it's increasingly hard for normal folks to enjoy a sports game or a day at the beach without being pressed to buy something.

A like-minded user on Reddit empathized with the OP.

"Looks ugly af," a user agreed. "Just let me watch my game."

