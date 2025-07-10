Baseball enthusiast frustrated by obnoxious new trend taking over beloved games: 'They've really taken it too far'

A Philadelphia Phillies fan took to Reddit to vent about the inundation of advertising boards behind home plate and the bright LED ad boards at ballparks.

"They've really taken it too far," one commenter agreed.

Photo Credit: Reddit

It's not just baseball stadiums. Advertisers are taking up space everywhere. Like those chiming in on the Reddit forum, many people find it annoying and distracting. What's more alarming is that advertising inundation encourages excessive consumption, which can lead to problems for people and the planet.

The production of goods has a significant impact on the environment. The linear economy model that most industries follow requires extracting resources from Earth, manufacturing those materials into products, transporting the items, and then discarding them as waste. Every part of this process affects the environment in a negative way.

From depleting natural resources to generating air pollution to using a tremendous amount of energy, the production process is not eco-friendly. Then, once the products are discarded by the people who purchased them, they most often end up in landfills, adding to the growing problem of waste. Add in the toxic chemicals that are frequently in products from plastics to clothing, and the problem is compounded.

There is a sustainable option. Some companies are looking to reduce the negative impacts of production by designing products that can be reused and recycled, implementing a circular economy model. When we support these companies, we can help make a positive impact and show businesses that efforts to protect people and the environment can also help their bottom lines.

While we wait for more companies to get on board with sustainability, there are small, easy actions we can take right away.

Thrifting and shopping secondhand help reduce excessive consumerism. We can donate belongings we no longer want to thrift stores and make purchases there, giving new life to items that may have otherwise ended up in landfills.

We can also be thoughtful about purchases and not buy unnecessary items, even if our exposure to advertising makes us feel tempted.

The post highlighting the excessive advertising at baseball stadiums received lots of comments from equally annoyed people.

"I anticipate even more sensory overload next game I attend in person," one person wrote.

Another said, "Every time I look up, something is trying to get its hands into my wallet."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.