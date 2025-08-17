Shopper sparks outrage after spotting absurd product for sale online: 'This should be illegal'

No one likes packing and storing dirty clothes at the tail end of a long trip, but one traveler felt a manufacturer went too far by marketing an everyday essential as disposable. They shared their head-scratching find in r/Anticonsumption.

What's happening?

The frustrated Redditor posted three photos of "daily disposable socks" described as creating "0 burden when traveling." The packaging in the third image reads, "Too lazy to wash!"

The OP couldn't believe what they were seeing, and other users were equally confounded.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Technically, all socks are disposable," one person observed, while another replied, "With that logic, technically everything is disposable."

"Yeah, man, that's the whole point of things nowadays. Everything is trash eventually, and it's awful," a third user said. A fourth simply stated, "This should be illegal."

Why is this important?

Every year, the world generates around 101 million tons of textile waste and 440 million tons of plastic waste. As this post demonstrates, prioritizing short-term convenience over long-term gains is one reason we are grappling with overcrowded landfills that leach toxic chemicals into the environment, threatening water supplies and contributing to planetary overheating.

"What a waste of plastic and cotton (assuming it's actually cotton and not synthetic fabric)," the OP wrote, spotlighting another source of plastic pollution.

In a 2024 study published in Nature, researchers described plastic pollution as "a global environmental threat with potentially irreversible impacts on aquatic life, ecosystems, and human health." They identified the apparel industry as a sneaky source of contamination, estimating it accounted for more than 8 million tons of plastic pollution in 2019.

Why would a company sell single-use socks?

Industries with high standards of cleanliness (including medical laboratories) often rely on single-use socks and apparel to maintain their sanitation standards. Another Redditor noted that single-use apparel may help ease the burden for people with certain health issues or disabilities.

However, that doesn't explain why many manufacturers market a variety of disposable socks to consumers for non-critical situations. Companies that sell single-use apparel for casual use have likely found that promoting wastefulness has been profitable.

What can I do to reduce waste when I'm traveling?

Whether you're traveling for business or pleasure, you can contribute to a cleaner future by avoiding single-use items, from plastic water bottles to disposable socks.

If laundry options are sparse and you want to prevent a smelly return trip, consider purchasing your socks from a sustainable supplier that uses odor-resistant natural fibers, such as merino wool.

More broadly, other ways to travel responsibly include choosing low-impact transportation options such as high-speed rail and renting an electric vehicle.

