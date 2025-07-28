Experienced traveler shares firsthand tips after taking high-speed rail journey: 'This helps a lot'

A TikToker shared their honest review of China's high-speed train system, noting in the caption that "it's actually way easier than you'd expect."

TikToker Ting (@yuting0037) demonstrated each step of their journey, starting with arriving at the station, fueling up on snacks, getting to the platform, boarding the train, and their experience on the tracks.

China's high-speed train system is one of the most efficient in the world and, overall, an incredibly pleasant experience. The stations are designed with the consumer in mind; food and beverage options are plentiful, your identification card is your ticket, and boarding is expedited by there being two entrances to each platform — one on either side to help guide travelers to the right end of the train to reduce walking. All of these thoughtful touches add up to a smooth and stress-free travel experience.

At the platform, Ting noted how easy it was to find their seats and get settled in.

"There's no weight limit for the luggage," Ting said. "You can stash it above your seat, behind the last row, or at the end of the carriage."

Compared to airline travel with increasingly strict baggage policies and limited overhead bin space leaving many travelers forced to check their carry-ons, this can feel almost like a luxury.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

With charging ports and spacious, reclining seats, the high-speed train is a great place to watch movies, get some work done, nap, or take in the stunning views.

High-speed trains in China are known for their efficiency, incredible safety record, and low pollution, and travel options like this are a great way to avoid overheating our planet with carbon pollution from dirty energy. Electric high-speed trains also don't release exhaust pollution that deteriorates air quality.

These are only some of the reasons why TikTok's travelers feel that "China['s] high speed trains might be the best in the world."

"I'm going to China and plan on taking the fast train to see different cities, this helps a lot," one TikToker said.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



