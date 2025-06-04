Driver shares honest review after trying out electric vehicle for first time: 'It felt relaxing'

A Reddit user took to r/electricvehicles to share their review of driving a rental electric vehicle for the first time.

The opening post spoke highly of the car's performance and how it felt to drive, saying: "The driving experience was great, it gets fast very easily … the regenerative braking threw me off but took half a day to get right, and it felt relaxing."

However, there were some issues with finding a charger, but the car left a positive impression and ignited an interest in going electric in the future.

"Overall, I liked the feel and experience but need to figure out the charging," was their verdict.

The comments were generally appreciative and offered some sage advice for EV ownership.

As one comment said, "Beautifully written. But it boils down to what all EV owners know: electric cars are cool, and getting cooler. The charging system in the U.S. sucks."

Another added, "Owning one with at-home charging is the key."

The poster got hands-on experience with an EV without the commitment by renting an electric vehicle. As the discussion shows, the experience for those trying it out for the first time is overwhelmingly positive, but it also brings up an important point about the infrastructure issues.

Electric vehicles have several advantages over gas-powered cars. They're cheaper to operate, require less maintenance, and make for a great driving experience. Although the manufacturing process does have an environmental impact, an EV becomes cleaner than an ICE car within six months, per Reuters. The longer the EV stays on the road, the better for the environment.

The point about public charging is an important part of the discussion, although efforts are being made to improve roadside availability. As several comments pointed out, the optimal setup is to have a home charger.

If paired with solar power, the environmental and financial benefits are enormous. EnergySage's guide can help homeowners take advantage of local and federal incentives on solar panels. EnergySage can also pair you with local, vetted installers, and it can help you find savings of up to $10,000.

While a Level 2 charger setup is ideal for most people, it's possible to meet your daily needs by charging overnight with a regular wall outlet, like one used for a washing machine.

As one comment said: "As far as charging with a rental home, I charge with an L1 charger from a standard outlet in the garage. I get 40-50 miles overnight. Or 80-100 miles on days I don't go anywhere. More than enough for me."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.