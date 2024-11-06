This 'ethical marketplace' is skyrocketing in popularity — and its stylish clothes are up to 75% off

"Whether it's non-GMO, recycled, vegan, cruelty-free, or empowers workers, find brands that align with what matters most to you."

If you've ever wondered whether a brand participates in ethical and sustainable sourcing, you're not alone. A 2021 OpenText survey found that the vast majority of consumers care — and many say they aren't afraid to use their wallets to hold brands accountable.

However, while using our purchasing power is one of the best ways to communicate to companies that issues like these matter for their bottom lines, it can be difficult to ascertain which ones are truly living up to their eco-friendly and humanitarian claims.

Fortunately, DoneGood is helping to empower shoppers to feel, well, good about their purchasing choices with its curated list of brands that prioritize sustainable materials and ingredients, fair wages, and more.

Founded in 2015 by Scott Jacobsen and Cullen Schwartz and acquired by Certified B Corp Karma Wallet earlier this year, DoneGood's "ethical marketplace" is soaring in popularity, featuring more than 120 ethical brands and offering incredible deals, including up to 75% off select clothing and a points-for-cash rewards program that makes ethical shopping more accessible.

What does it take to earn DoneGood's seal of approval? According to the company's website, the brands must be good for people and good for the planet.

In addition to paying fair wages, approved brands have child labor-free supply chains and safe manufacturing facilities. Many also invest back into local communities. Furthermore, they must work to reduce their environmental impact — whether by using non-polluting clean energy for their facilities or producing items from upcycled or recycled materials.

Both upcycling and recycling help reduce resource consumption while also minimizing waste that would otherwise sit in landfills, producing gases like methane, whose warming effect on the planet is as much as 80 times stronger than carbon dioxide.

While determining which brands make the cut may sound complicated, part of DoneGood's ethos is that there isn't a one-size-fits-all approach. The company sifts through data from more than 40 trusted third-party sources, along with conducting its own in-depth research, interviews, and fact-checking, before accepting a brand.

The result is a marketplace tailored for consumers to shop by their own values. Want to purchase jewelry from upcycled materials? DoneGood has you covered.

What about a recycled/upcycled, toxin-free throw from a women-owned business? Check, check, and check. Every single item DoneGood sells includes detailed information about what it's made from, where it was produced, and the brand's values.

"Whether it's non-GMO, recycled, vegan, cruelty-free, or empowers workers, find brands that align with what matters most to you," the DoneGood team (@donegoodteam) shared on Instagram. "Join the movement!"

