Analyst makes bold prediction about the soon-to-be-released Tesla Cybertruck: ‘Automakers could end up in trouble’

There is no doubt that Tesla superfans are excited about the company’s long-awaited Cybertruck.

The Cybertruck was announced in 2019, with an expected release date of 2021. It still has not appeared, but over the years, it has accumulated over 1.5 million pre-orders. And now, it appears that Tesla may actually be getting started on assembling some Cybertrucks this summer, much to the delight of all the people who have had one on pre-order for years now.

If the Cybertruck ends up getting rushed out and is plagued by the same types of shoddy assembly issues that have been cataloged in its other models, then that enthusiasm could be dampened. However, at least one analyst is optimistic about the future of the Cybertruck.

The news site InsideEVs cited Sam Korus of investment firm ARK Invest explaining that the Cybertruck could be a mainstream success that ends up surpassing the Tesla Model Y in popularity.

“Today, most automakers fund the development and sales of unprofitable EVs with profits from their gas-powered truck sales. If the Cybertruck were to disrupt that profit center, traditional automakers could end up in trouble,” Korus wrote.

Much of Korus’s conclusion here seems to be drawn from the somewhat dubious evidence that the Cybertruck has inspired a lot of Google searches, per InsideEVs. Therefore there must be a lot more people who are going to buy one.

While it is certainly possible that is the case, it is also possible that the Cybertruck has drawn a lot of web interest because of its unique renderings — it is designed in a shape unlike any commercially available vehicle — and because it has been delayed so many times.

For now, we will just have to wait and see — first, if Tesla can actually deliver on the Cybertrucks that have already been ordered, and if it can, how well the Cybertruck ends up selling and how mainstream it becomes.

