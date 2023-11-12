Elon Musk makes announcement about Tesla’s long-awaited ‘Cybertruck’: ‘One of those special products’

“I’m more interested in the question ‘How much will it cost?’”

The third quarter of 2023 came and went, and Tesla’s Cybertrucks still have not hit the road.

Company CEO Elon Musk had previously suggested that was when the long-anticipated electric pickup truck would start to reach customers.

In his earnings call to sum up Tesla’s performance during Q3, Musk provided a new predicted rollout date of Nov. 30, per Electrek and Car and Driver.

In the same earnings call, Musk said that more than 1 million of the zero-tailpipe-pollution pickups have been reserved so far, according to The Verge, despite details about the machine being relatively scarce.

Pricing and sizing are among the mystery factors that potential customers are yet to discover about the Cybertruck, but Tesla has said the electric pickup boasts 3,500 pounds of payload capacity and 100 cubic feet of exterior lockable storage.

Moreover, the company estimates the machine can deliver 500 miles of range on a single charge, which would make it one of the most efficient electric vehicles on the market regardless of classification.

As well as when drivers can expect the Cybertruck to be delivered to their door, Musk also provided some updates on how many models the company expects to complete annually.

While it had been said that Tesla’s Texas Gigafactory, where the trucks will be completed, could deliver 125,000 or eventually up to 250,000 Cybertrucks every year, Musk told listeners to “temper expectations” on this front, at least for 2024, per The Verge.

In a slightly disheartening statement, the Tesla CEO indicated that the company had “dug our own grave with the Cybertruck,” suggesting that despite it being the best thing the company has ever produced, as USA Today reported, the difficulty of constructing the car made it unlikely to reach such lofty totals.

“Cybertruck’s one of those special products that comes along only once in a long while. And special products that come along once in a long while are just incredibly difficult to bring to market to reach volume, to be prosperous,” he said, per The Verge.

“I’m more interested in the question ‘How much will it cost?’ before I worry about how many will be manufactured,” one commenter said on Electrek.

According to data from the Environmental Protection Agency and summarized by the Federation of American Scientists, light-duty vehicles such as pickup trucks produce 17% of the United States’ annual human-caused planet-warming pollution — with more than 1.1 billion tons emitted in 2021 alone.

With that in mind, the sooner the zero-tailpipe-pollution Cybertruck hits the market, the better.

