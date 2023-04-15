Tesla is making major moves on finally rolling out its long-awaited ‘Cybertruck’ — here’s when you’ll be able to get one

To date, more than 1.5 million pre-orders have been placed for the electric truck.

Tesla fans are eagerly awaiting the launch of the company’s Cybertruck. To date, more than 1.5 million pre-orders have been placed for the electric “pickup truck,” which experts estimate will cost between $50,000 and $90,000.

They might not have to wait much longer. Despite the numerous delays in the development and production of the Cybertruck (it was announced in 2019 with an original release target of 2021), there is now evidence that an actual launch may be just around the corner, as Tesla has ramped up hiring around the truck’s production.

Electrek reported that Tesla just posted openings for a wide variety of production-related positions. In addition, the company has reported that production equipment has been delivered to a Tesla factory in Texas and that a Cybertruck Beta prototype was recently spotted on the road.

The prototype looks very similar to the rendering we’ve already seen, meaning that it should not disappoint anyone who is a fan of that particular aesthetic. Tesla has said it hopes to bring the Cybertruck to production this summer, meaning that it will become available sometime in 2024.

Tesla was a leader of the original Electric Vehicle revolution, paving the way for other established car companies to hit the market with their own EVs, which are significantly more sustainable for the planet than the gas-powered cars that we have relied on for so long.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The company has also gained a rabid fanbase along the way — hence the 1.5 million pre-orders placed for a car with no firm release date or price.

But with Tesla attempting to hold its place as the EV industry’s market leader, other companies have stepped up to challenge it with cars that are just as efficient and sell for a fraction of the price.

The Chevy Bolt EV, for example, has a starting price of $26,500. (The Tesla Model X, for comparison, costs $100,000.) Ford also just slashed its EV prices, with all models now costing under $65,000.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.