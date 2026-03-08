Tesla CEO Elon Musk raises eyebrows with unsettling comment about Cybertruck: 'Erratic messaging'

"This is going to get canceled sooner than later."

Tesla recently announced a new version of its Cybertruck that sounded very promising for prospective electric truck buyers.

However, CEO Elon Musk made an unsettling comment on social media that it would only be available for the next 10 days, Electrek reported.

What's happening?

The new Cybertruck launched as a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive version that starts at $59,990. However, people have been baffled by Musk's comment, which makes it seem like a short-term promotion instead of a long-term addition to the Cybertruck lineup.

Compared to previous versions, this AWD Cybertruck is priced affordably for an electric pickup truck and is well-equipped for practical driving. Key features include adaptive damping, bed outlets, and a powered tonneau cover.

Before seeing Musk's cryptic 10-day message, electric truck enthusiasts were excited about Tesla's new offering for its desirable features and reasonable cost. Car buyers finally got an update on March 5, when it turned out the new price would be $10,000 more moving forward, at $69,990.

"What we do know is that this kind of erratic messaging is exactly why the Cybertruck is failing," Electrek wrote. "Consumers need stability and confidence when spending $60,000 on a vehicle. Instead, they get a CEO who treats pricing like a social media stunt."

"If the S and X weren't selling in enough volume to make business sense, the Cybertruck can't be doing much better," an Electrek reader commented. "This is going to get canceled sooner than later."

Why are Cybertruck sales significant?

Musk's confusing comment has raised concerns that Tesla can't make the new AWD Cybertruck profitable if the $59,990 price only lasts for 10 days. These concerns come on the heels of steady reports of declining Tesla sales and Cybertruck safety concerns.

A lower price tag could be the key to enticing more people to consider a Cybertruck for their next vehicle. Yet, this marketing strategy doesn't sit well with auto industry experts and is unlikely to revive the Cybertruck brand in a meaningful way.

Cars often go in and out of being on sale, so there's nothing inherently strange with changing prices, but it's unusual for a vehicle to launch at one price and then go up by $10,000 only 10 days later. In fact, it could make people more resistant to buying a Cybertruck until the price were to drop back down, feeling like they would be overspending on something that was recently $10,000 less. It's entirely possible, still, that periodic drops like this are part of the strategy, though prospective buyers will remain in the dark in the meantime.

Many people associate the Cybertruck with sustainable, less-polluting electric trucks in general. It has the potential to have more people take a chance on driving an EV as such a different option. Therefore, more bad press about the Tesla Cybertruck could further taint public opinion and slow the adoption of sustainable driving.

What's being done to advance electric truck ownership?

Love it or hate it, the Cybertruck has always been a controversial vehicle, sparking public debate. But fortunately, there are many other electric trucks on the market today to choose from if you decide that any version of a Cybertruck isn't for you.

For example, Ford announced its new mid-size electric truck, which is highly battery-efficient and features an upgraded 48-volt system. The new Ford truck also comes with an attractive price tag of just $30,000.

Regardless of which company you choose to buy from, the most important factor for your wallet and the planet is to switch from a gas-powered vehicle to an electric one. EVs significantly reduce pollution in local communities and save drivers on gas and maintenance costs.

Fortunately, many automakers have begun prioritizing their electric truck lineups to make them safer, more affordable, and more appealing. This is a crucial move away from traditional diesel fuel for more sustainable daily driving and heavy-duty transportation.

