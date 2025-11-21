Tesla Cybertruck owners share surprising insights about controversial vehicles: 'Ridiculous'

"I still don't have a good answer for this."

A YouTuber asked Tesla drivers about their electric vehicles, and they gave a range of answers.

What's happening?

DennisCW (@DennisCW) asked fans why they bought the futuristic automobile.

Cybertruck owners were pleased with the acceleration, smooth ride, and nimbleness of their massive machines. But they lamented how expensive their vehicles were.

"I still don't have a good answer for this. … It's a ridiculous looking vehicle that happens to go ridiculously fast," Scott answered, saying it was "definitely a YOLO moment."

Scott added that he financed it for "the same amount as everyone else." He didn't want to disclose his monthly payment, calling it "a little too much." The other people said the truck cost them $100,000-$110,000, which is in line with the Foundation Series and Cyberbeast editions when the Cybertruck launched in 2023.

In part due to declining sales and in part from plans to make more affordable versions, Tesla now offers a $60,990 entry-level Cybertruck with rear-wheel drive, though this was not yet the case when the video was recorded.

Another owner, Jim Crouch, said he ordered his Cybertruck in the first hour it was available. He then waited four and a half years for it, paying $20,000 to get it early.

"I believe the extra 20,000 is legitimate stuff that you're going to get with the truck eventually," he said.

Why is this important?

These interviews were published in March 2024, almost a year before the truck was widely available and became one of Tesla's many problems. Sales are shockingly low, and recalls have been frequent.

Additionally, at least four people have died in Cybertruck crashes in 2024. According to lawsuits, they were unable to escape after the vehicles caught fire.

While EVs can save people thousands of dollars over gas-powered vehicles, exorbitant prices may cancel out or override those gains. Faulty equipment and dangerous hardware are other reasons to stay away from any vehicle.

What's being done about the Cybertruck's problems?

There are cheaper EVs out there, and they will do just as much to lower your pollution footprint. Even when accounting for battery production, EVs are much better for the environment than internal combustion engine vehicles. And depending on where you live, the savings can be astronomical.

"One thing I notice in people who follow the masses or have to obtain the newest and greatest item is the need to justify the purchase," one YouTube user commented.

Another wrote: "FSD has been coming next year for the past nine years (it's vaporware)....... Current version of 'Autopilot' is a death trap at best. Only thing it seems to be good at is speeding, veering into the opposite lane and running stop signs/lights."

