'Nightmare' video from outside cruise ships sparks heated debate online: 'Makes my stomach feel queasy'

"[It] looks like 2 smaller ships stacked on the deck of a cargo ship."

A viral video comparing two cruise ships is fueling nightmares across the internet.

Shared on TikTok by Port Side Secrets (@portsidesecrets), the seven-second video, titled "Icon of the Seas compared to Grandeur of the Seas," shows that the Icon of the Seas appears to be almost double the size of its already massive counterpart.

"The size difference is insane," the poster wrote.

The Icon of the Seas, built in 2023 for $2 billion, is Royal Caribbean's new 1,200-foot-long, 250,000-ton cruise ship based out of Miami — the largest cruise ship in the world and five times larger than the Titanic. With unique neighborhoods and water parks, it can carry around 10,000 passengers and crew. The Grandeur of the Seas, built in 1996, is a 916-foot cruise ship.

The clip stuck with viewers because ships of this scale have real consequences. Massive ships like the Icon burn large amounts of fuel or liquefied natural gas, which Royal Caribbean claims is the cleanest fuel available. However, it still leaks methane, which is 80 times more potent at trapping heat than carbon dioxide.

Cruises release far more air pollution per passenger than most forms of travel — even more than passenger jets — contributing to higher global temperatures and health complications.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

With all-time highs in cruise ticket sales in 2024, the sheer size of these ships adds to overcrowding in port cities, straining local infrastructure and impacting residents with noise, traffic, and poor air quality.

Environmental groups warn that these floating resorts can damage fragile marine ecosystems, from coral reefs to wildlife harmed by chemical waste discharge and rising coastal erosion. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reported that cruise ships generate more than 1 billion gallons of sewage per year.

As cruise companies compete to build ever-larger ships, these risks grow and put pressure on local communities and ecosystems. Ships with cleaner fuel sources, stricter pollution standards, and policies protecting local towns and oceans can help preserve a vacation practice many still enjoy.

TikTok users were perplexed by the gigantic vessels, with concerns ranging from cruise ships in general to the size of these vessels in particular.

"The thought of gigantic waves and darkness at night legit makes my stomach feel queasy," one wrote.

"A cruise is my worst nightmare," responded another.

"The Icon looks like 2 smaller ships stacked on the deck of a cargo ship," a third user replied.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.