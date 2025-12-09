'Bizarre' photo of cruise ship sparks heated debate online: 'Unbelievably unnerving'

Cruise ships are like floating resorts, and some people say that's kind of scary. Not just because they are one of the biggest contributors to pollution, outputting massive amounts of black carbon but also because of their massive size.

A photo posted to Reddit is freaking people out because of how large two different cruise ships look in the image. The image was shared on r/Megalophobia that showed large cruise liners looming over a tiny port walkway, making the surroundings look tiny in comparison. That triggered a wave of uneasy reactions, and the original poster said in the post that the ships were "terrifyingly massive."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The unease isn't purely psychological. The environmental cost of cruise travel looms large as well. Many cruise ships rely on exhaust-gas cleaning systems called scrubbers, which dump toxic pollution straight into the water. The scrubber discharge then introduces heavy metals, hydrocarbons, and other pollutants into the water, harming both wildlife and coastal communities.

As cruise ships have grown larger and more elaborate, people have questioned whether their sheer size is compatible with sustainability at all. For example, Marcie Keever, director of the Oceans and Vessels program at Friends of the Earth, acknowledged that although vessels like Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas are making monumental environmentally conscious changes, building more ships at massive sizes, no matter the upgrade, is not the answer.

Choosing low-impact travel options is a great way to make a difference in the travel industry, which has such a large impact on environmental and human health. Another helpful way to travel is to choose eco-friendly destinations that cost about the same as traditional travel options, reducing environmental harm while still allowing you to relax or have fun.

"We went on a cruise last year and one night decided to walk around the outer deck. … The ship steadily distancing itself from the immeasurable nothingness that is the open ocean was just unbelievably unnerving," one Redditor commented. "Then came the call of the void thoughts. Not that I would ever in a million years jump in, but I inevitably had that thought and realized how absolutely and hopelessly f***** I'd be if I did."

"Such bizarre things. You're essentially taking a vacation in a massive apartment building that has water views, bars, restaurants and dinner theatre," another commenter added.

"I don't think I'll go on a cruise again because there have been so many instances of contagious illnesses sweeping through cruise ships, and you're totally trapped on one, unless you're a superb swimmer," a third commenter wrote.

