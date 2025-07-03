  • Business Business

Manufacturer makes key breakthrough that addresses dangerous issue with common product packaging — here are the details

The new product has already received several industry accolades.

by Michelle Rochniak
Photo Credit: Lecta

Lecta announced that it is releasing another sustainable paper packaging product — and it doesn't contain PFAS.

The company described Creaset HGP as a "one-side coated paper specifically engineered for grease-resistant product packaging." It's the perfect material for pet food bags and butter wrapping.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, PFAS stands for "per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances." They are also known as "forever chemicals" because they break down very slowly over time. If you ingest them, they can disrupt your endocrine system. 

The Environmental Protection Agency hasn't studied every kind of PFAS, as there are thousands of them. But the information we have now about perfluorooctanoic acid and perfluorooctane sulfonate indicates that they are very harmful.

PFAS can also increase your risk of cancer and negatively impact your body's immune response to illness.

Lecta has created a healthier and more sustainable alternative with this packaging option. The company said that Creaset HGP earned a 95 out of 100 from the Confederation of European Paper Industries. It also earned an A from Aticelca, the Italian Technical Association of Cellulose and Paper.

Watch now: Is this common bathroom item making you sick?

These certifications affirm Lecta's production standards. Creaset HGP is made from materials that are both recycled and easily recyclable. The finished products are also vibrant, which means that brands don't have to give up sustainability or quality.

Decreasing PFAS levels across the board is good for our environment. High PFAS levels also affect nonhuman animals and can disrupt them and our ecosystems. By minimizing PFAS whenever possible, we curb plastic pollution and create a safer, healthier world.

You may not be a company looking for sustainable paper products. But there are things you can also do to save money and cut down on paper waste.

You can use leftover magazines or calendars to wrap gifts. Thrifting a silk scarf is another great option that can save a piece of clothing from entering a landfill.

As individuals, we can't make change happen at the same scale as companies. But establishing sustainable habits whenever possible can make it easier as some companies transition to more sustainable practices. Acting imperfectly for ourselves and the environment is better than nothing.

