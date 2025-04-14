Nonprofit breaks ground on unprecedented project that will lower energy bills for thousands of homes: 'We are ecstatic'

The Land of Enchantment is getting a major eco-friendly boost, with solar installation company Affordable Solar breaking ground on New Mexico's first community solar project in February.

As CleanTechnica reported, the Cuidando Los Niños Community Solar Project — named after a nonprofit that helps families and children experiencing homelessness — consists of seven solar installations totaling 35 megawatts.

PV Magazine explained that the electricity generated from the solar projects will power an estimated 15,000 homes, with 50% of the energy going to low-income residents to help reduce their electric bills.

The community solar farms will be located in Valencia County, about an hour south of Albuquerque. Gridworks, a top-rated engineering, procurement, and construction firm in solar projects, is partnering with Affordable Solar on the massive installation, which they anticipate will be operational in early summer.

Community solar projects like this one expand access to affordable solar energy for residents and businesses that can't install rooftop solar because of costs, limited roof space, heavy shading, or restrictions on making sustainable upgrades. When electric utility customers sign up for community solar, they receive credits on their energy bill for the electricity generated while reducing reliance on polluting fuels.

The Community Solar Act, which was introduced in New Mexico in 2021, made the groundbreaking solar project possible. The legislation allows utility customers to subscribe to electricity generated by solar farms under 5MW and offset monthly energy costs with utility bill credits.

In addition to lowering electric bills for customers, the unprecedented solar project will bring much-needed jobs and economic stimulus to New Mexico.

AES cited a University of New Mexico study that found community solar programs in the state will generate over $2.9 million annually in tax revenue, create 3,760 high-quality jobs over the next five years, and produce $517 million in economic benefits.

"In alignment with the governor's plan for 50% renewable energy by 2030, this report illustrates that community solar has the potential to be a highly beneficial addition to the sustainable energy industry in New Mexico," Rose Rohrer, a research scientist for the Bureau of Business and Economic Research, said in a UNM news release.

"After nearly four years of hard work, we are ecstatic to begin construction on this historic project and to play a role in bringing renewable energy to communities across New Mexico," Dylan Connelly, a project developer at Affordable Solar, said in a statement. "This project not only reflects our commitment to clean energy but also highlights our dedication to giving back to the communities where we live and work."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.