Community solar is a great way to reap the benefits of cheap, clean solar energy without the expenses and hassle of installing panels on your own roof.

By subscribing to a solar farm near your home, you can save money on your electric bill while helping the planet.

Confused about how to get started? It's easy to sign up for a community solar program.

What is community solar?

Community solar programs allow you to tap into pollution-free energy by signing up for a subscription service through a local solar farm, which then supplies energy to the power grid.



You get a discount on your electric bill for the energy generated by your share of solar panels, all while helping to boost renewable energy in your area — a win-win for your wallet and the environment.

Many people choose to go with shared solar rather than rooftop panels because of upfront costs or because their roof gets inadequate sunlight or faces away from the sun. People who live in a homeowners association community or renters are often restricted from making eco-friendly changes like installing solar, so community solar is a simple, affordable option in these cases.

Why should you care about community solar?

First, the biggest advantage of community solar is the amount of money you can save on your electric bills. The clean energy marketplace EnergySage estimates that most community solar subscribers can cut their annual electricity costs by 5-20%. That may not seem like much, but it can really add up after a few years.

Companies like EnergySage and Arcadia can help you find available community solar near you, and Arcadia will even manage the subscription process for you to make it easier.

Compared to the average cost to install rooftop solar panels of roughly $25,000 before tax incentives, per the Solar Energy Industries Association, community solar is a much more accessible option.

Plus, according to EnergySage, subscribing to a community solar program can have a big impact on the planet, reducing carbon pollution by 8 tons a year, which is the equivalent of planting 115 trees.

As one of The Cool Down's readers shared, signing up can be as simple as asking your local electric provider. "Madison Gas & Electric, my utility, offers a community solar plan. All you have to do is opt in online — super easy!" they said.

Plus, there's usually no penalty if you opt out or invest in your own panels. So, if you're interested in powering your home with clean energy, community solar could be a great choice if you don't want to deal with the maintenance and costs of rooftop panels.

Ready to get started? Simply enter your zip code and electricity provider into EnergySage's free community solar finder and start saving.

