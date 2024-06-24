"It seems that their view on how to value solar-plus-storage is only based on whether it creates poor economics for the projects they oppose."

Electricity costs don't have to soar along with rising temperatures. Going solar is one of the best ways to cut thousands of dollars from your bills and eliminate planet-warming pollution causing an overheating planet and more frequent extreme weather.

Unfortunately, a trio of major utility companies in California recently opposed a community solar initiative that would have helped bring low-cost energy to disadvantaged communities. The pushback was not unusual.

What did the California utility companies do?

San Diego Gas & Electric, Pacific Gas & Electric, and Southern California Edison worked to spread doubt about the feasibility of community solar programs for a decade, according to Utility Dive.

The outlet notes the trio recently argued against a Net Value Billing Tariff, or NVBT, that received overwhelming support from environmental groups, solar developers, homebuilders, and ratepayer advocates — organizations that Utility Dive points out are "rarely" aligned.

In addition to increasing access to low-cost energy for working-class families, the NVBT was expected to improve grid reliability, create jobs, and help the state meet its pollution-reduction goals.

Meanwhile, the utility companies said that electric bills would go up for non-solar customers, that there needed to be more interest, and that accounting for community solar was too difficult.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

They also argued against using an "avoided cost calculator" to monitor value from community solar, which was unusual based on their past positions on other projects, per Utility Dive.

"It seems that their view on how to value solar-plus-storage is only based on whether it creates poor economics for the projects they oppose," Utility Dive wrote.

In May, nonprofit news organization CalMatters reported that the Golden State eliminated some incentives for community solar programs, siding with utility companies. However, a $250 million grant from the federal government's Solar for All should expand access in the short term.

Why is this important?

California isn't the only state that has found itself at odds with utility companies when trying to expand access to community solar — which generally allows subscribers to reap the benefits of solar power through a shared solar farm.

A study published in Renewable Energy Focus found that lobbying by utility providers and lack of awareness by policymakers have hindered efforts to improve access to the money-saving form of electricity in the United States.

"We see that our lawmakers don't have the time to dig into nuanced energy issues themselves, so they rely more on utility lobbyists and special interests for their information," Ohio Environmental Council vice president of energy policy Miranda Leppla told Energy News Network in 2020.

While solar access in the U.S. has been growing, at the time of the study, up to 75% of American households didn't have the ability to install their own panels on their roofs.

How can consumers access community solar?

Voting for pro-climate candidates and getting involved in community education campaigns can help ensure the protection of and access to community solar programs.

Meanwhile, if you're ready to begin your solar-energy journey, navigating the transition can be simple thanks to companies like SaveOnEnergy. Its free tools can help you compare custom quotes from solar installers and provide expert advice.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.