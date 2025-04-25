PepsiCo unveils major packaging update to iconic snacks: 'Proud to be on the front foot as consumer demand changes'

This change could prevent 35 tons of soft plastic from ending up in landfills every year.

PepsiCo is giving its snack packaging a small refresh in Australia — and it could be a sign of broader changes to come. In April, Packaging News reported that the company began rolling out recyclable cardboard boxes to replace the soft plastic outer packaging of popular multipack snacks such as Twisties, Doritos, and Cheetos.

The switch doesn't just remove unnecessary plastic from shelves; it also adds two extra packs to each box.

The new boxes are curbside recyclable. They also come printed with ideas for creative reuse via kids' art projects, encouraging families to think twice before tossing them out.

According to PepsiCo, even though this is just outer packaging and the individual snacks inside themselves will still feature plastic, this shift will keep around 35 metric tons of soft plastic out of landfills each year.

While that figure is modest compared to the scale of global plastic waste, it's also a welcome step that reflects growing pressure on brands to rethink their packaging practices. It's worth noting that global plastic production is forecast by the U.N. Environment Programme to reach 1,100 million metric tons by 2050.

This move is part of PepsiCo's broader PepsiCo Positive strategy, which looks to reduce environmental impact through initiatives such as positive agricultural practices, packaging innovations, and sustainable sourcing.

The company has invested in regenerative agriculture programs in Australia and beyond, which will benefit farmers while also minimizing pollution output. It also continues to expand reusable packaging through systems including SodaStream and returnable bottles.

At the same time, PepsiCo still has a lot of work ahead. It was named one of the top global contributors to plastic pollution in a 2023 audit by Break Free From Plastic, a reminder that even large sustainability efforts need to be paired with long-term accountability.

For consumers who want to help push brands in the right direction, one simple step is to support eco-friendly initiatives by mainstream brands.

"Our multipack range is hugely popular — the move to eight packs is in response to feedback and we're really proud to be on the front foot as consumer demand changes, giving Aussies more snacks for more occasions while also meeting shopper desire for less soft plastic," Alexia Horley, general manager of Australia Foods at PepsiCo, said, according to Packaging News.

