Woman shares 'awesome' hack to remove sticky labels from reusable glass bottles: 'I love that'

Ever feel horrible about wasting plastic water bottles? You're not alone.

TikTok creator Sara (@happyhome_withsara79) has discovered a clever way to repurpose empty kombucha bottles into sleek, reusable water bottles, saving money and waste.

The scoop

Sara demonstrates how to transform an empty kombucha bottle into a generic, reusable bottle with a simple trick.

She removes the label by filling the bottle with hot water, which loosens the adhesive on the label sticker. After peeling off the sticker, she pats down the bottle thoroughly with the removed sticker to clean off any residue.

The result? A durable glass bottle, perfect for customizing with your own stickers and staying hydrated without contributing to plastic waste.

How it's helping

This hack offers multiple benefits. First, it saves money — rather than purchasing expensive reusable bottles, you can upcycle something you already have at home.

Additionally, kombucha bottles are made of thick, durable glass, making them an excellent alternative to disposable plastic water bottles, which can leach harmful chemicals over time.

It is important to note that this hack will also work on any spare glass bottle you may have.

From an environmental perspective, repurposing bottles helps reduce waste that would otherwise end up in landfills or oceans.

Each year, billions of plastic bottles are discarded, and this simple habit of reusing glass bottles helps cut down on unnecessary consumption and contributes to decluttering efforts.

Plus, by reducing the demand for new water bottles, we also lower energy and resource usage in manufacturing.

If you're looking for more ways to reduce waste daily, understanding local recycling options is a great place to start. Resources such as this guide to smarter recycling can help you make informed choices about what can be repurposed, recycled, or upcycled.

What people are saying

Sara's hack received praise from TikTokers. "I was about to recommend eucalyptus oil for the residue, but I've never seen the trick of using the actual label to lift it!! I love that," one user commented.

"Awesome trick!!" another said.

If you're looking for more sustainable ways to reuse and recycle everyday items, check out companies such as Trashie, ThredUp, and GotSneakers, which help consumers make eco-friendly choices.

By embracing simple, sustainable swaps, we can cut down on waste and make a positive impact — one kombucha bottle at a time.

