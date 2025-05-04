Researchers make disturbing discovery after analyzing athletes' bodies: 'We're only just beginning'

The dangers of microplastics are not yet fully understood, but what we do know is that they are everywhere and may be harmful to your health. According to Triathlete, advanced sports dietitian Taryn Richardson believes athletes may be more exposed to these microscopic threats than most.

What's happening?

While exposure to microplastics is unavoidable no matter who you are, they surround athletes almost by necessity. Athletes eat plastic-wrapped nutrition bars and drink from plastic water bottles, as they're lightweight and easily handled mid-training or during competition. They wear lightweight, elastic, breathable gear made from plastic materials. They spend plenty of time out in open air and in the water.

Adding to this is the fact that when athletes sweat, their pores open up, making it even easier for microplastics to enter their bodies. This all adds up to a potentially significant health risk that Richardson believes may continue to grow as we learn more about microplastics.

"It's going to get bigger from here," Richardson told Triathlete. "We've only just been able to quantify [microplastics] in human blood. We're only just beginning."

Why is understanding microplastics important?

Microplastics are tiny plastic particles one nanometer to five millimeters in size that are either intentionally manufactured or created as larger plastic products break down. They can be found just about anywhere you can imagine: the ocean, the air, the land, our food — even our blood.

In 2022, microplastics were measured in human blood for the first time ever, raising many serious questions about their impact on our health. We know that some plastics contain toxic chemicals and that clogged arteries are potentially deadly, so it follows that microplastics might be seriously dangerous. The science is not entirely clear on this yet, but studies have made some unsettling connections between microplastics and serious illnesses.

A recent review of almost 3,000 studies determined that microplastics can potentially contribute to everything from respiratory illness to neurodegenerative diseases to cancer and more. While we don't truly know the extent of these connections, nor the long-term effects of microplastics in the body, this information it's alarming to say the least. It's also critical to know if we want to make informed decisions about our health.

What's being done about plastic pollution?

Our plastic problem is an overwhelming one, but some brilliant people out there are working to find solutions — such as the Oak Ridge National Laboratory researchers who recently developed a more effective plastic recycling process that creates less emissions and uses less energy or the scientists who figured out how to convert plastic into asphalt.

