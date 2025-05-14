Scientists make concerning discovery about memory of bees: 'We really might be in a tricky position'

Scientists have found that microplastic pollution may impair the memory of bees, interfering with their ability to remember floral scents and locate flowers, which could lead to lower pollination rates.

What's happening?

As The Washington Post reported, researchers have discovered that microplastics are impacting the brains of honeybees and other pollinators, including bumblebees, according to a study published in the journal Science of the Total Environment.

Microplastics can also physically block plant structures, preventing pollen from being deposited and the plant from being pollinated.

Since microplastics are virtually everywhere in the environment — air, waterways, soil, and even remote locations such as the Pyrenees — it's easy for bees to ingest or inhale the particles while foraging for nectar and pollen.

Microplastics are deposited in nature from the incorrect disposal of trash, such as water bottles and food wrappers that contain plastic, as well as stormwater runoff and direct discharge from wastewater or industrial plants, among other sources.

As the particles break down into smaller pieces, they travel through the air and land on flowers. When bees unknowingly consume microplastics, it can have a devastating impact on their health, disrupting their gut bacteria and immune systems, according to another study in Science of the Total Environment.

"If plastic is adding to all the stressors that pollinators are facing already, I think we really might be in a tricky position," Thomas Cherico Wanger-Guerrero, an agroecologist at Agroscope, an agriculture research center in Switzerland, told the Post.

Why is this concerning?

Since bees are so vulnerable to microplastic exposure, the particles are likely to end up in honey. The Post reported that Turkish scientists found microplastics in most honey samples taken. In Germany, commercial honey was found to contain about five microplastic particles per teaspoon.

Plastics have been linked to a wide range of human health problems, including hormone disruption, kidney and heart disease, birth defects, and an increased risk of cancer. Since people are already frequently exposed to plastics, the detection of plastics in honey is bad news, as it could lead to further health issues.

If bees aren't pollinating as many flowers and crops, our food supply could be at risk. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, pollinators play a crucial role in feeding the world, with scientists estimating that around 35% of the world's food crops rely on pollinators for growth. Bees also pollinate native plants and contribute to the overall health of ecosystems.

With bees facing numerous environmental stressors, including habitat loss, rising global temperatures, and pesticide exposure — all of which have been linked to declining bee populations — microplastics are a dire threat to the species.

What's being done to reduce microplastic pollution?

Researchers have found that biochar — a popular soil amendment used on farms — removed nearly 93% of plastic particles from study samples, showing promise for global food supplies.

Additionally, scientists have developed an ultra-thin film that can reduce crop losses and prevent microplastics from polluting the soil.

Wanger-Guerrero told the Post that "the urgency to mitigate exposure of nature to plastic" can't be overstated, as plastic affects humans, wildlife, and the environment.

We can help bees by reducing our plastic use in daily life and opting for eco-friendly alternatives, such as switching from single-use water bottles to reusable ones. Recycling plastic is also essential to reduce waste and keep microplastics out of the environment.

