Coca-Cola celebrates recycling milestone equal to 7 'Olympic-sized pools'

Achievements like this demonstrate the power of community action to address issues that seem insurmountable.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has marked an enormous milestone in the fight against ocean plastic pollution.

According to The National, the bottling company said that over 29 million plastic bottles were recycled in 2025, an achievement largely driven by a plastic bottle collection program in Port Moresby and Lae, two cities in Papua New Guinea.

This program encouraged residents to return empty PET bottles to the company for a financial incentive. The collected bottles weighed over 871 tons.

"This amount can cover 15 rugby fields or fill up seven Olympic-sized pools," said CCEP PNG's country director, Tim Solly, in a statement.

"This year's results are a clear reflection of our ongoing commitment to help reduce plastic waste," he continued. "Together, we can make a real difference in reducing plastic water and preserving PNG's environment."

Achievements like this demonstrate the power of community action to address issues that seem insurmountable, including the rising threat of plastic pollution.

Estimates show that humans produce over 386 million tons of plastic waste per year. Because plastic and PET materials do not break down in nature like organic waste, they break apart into microplastics that enter the soil and water sources. Not only can they have harmful effects on the surrounding wildlife, especially if ingested, but they can also produce similar negative effects in humans.

Scientists have found evidence that microplastics disrupt biological and neurological functions in humans, and experts warn that it will only get worse if serious action is not taken to reduce our reliance on plastic products and use more plastic alternatives. However, more research is needed to determine the extent of the material's negative impact on the body.

Researchers continue to make breakthroughs in mass recycling to reduce plastic waste worldwide, but recycling at home can also contribute to the fight.

While Coca-Cola's efforts are important, it's worth noting that the company has been repeatedly labeled the world's worst plastic polluter, even amid efforts to reduce plastic packaging and increase recycling initiatives.

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