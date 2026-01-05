Experts call for 'urgent global action' after making disturbing discovery deep within the ocean: 'An overlooked link'

Tiny plastic particles floating in our oceans may be making our rising temperatures worse, according to a study published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials.

What's happening?

Researchers have uncovered a troubling connection between plastic pollution in our seas and the acceleration of global warming. These minuscule plastic fragments, smaller than a pencil eraser and often too little to notice with the naked eye, are getting in the way of how the ocean pulls carbon dioxide out of the air and locks it away.

The ocean is the planet's biggest carbon sponge, absorbing about 25% of the carbon dioxide people release. But when microplastics wind up in the sea, they disrupt this process in multiple ways.

Microscopic plant-like organisms called phytoplankton, which pull carbon from the air through photosynthesis, struggle to function when plastic particles block the sun. In that case, tiny animals called zooplankton eat these plastics instead of their normal food, throwing off the food chain.

"We have highlighted an overlooked link between microplastics and climate change," said Dr. Ihsanullah Obaidullah, an associate professor specializing in water processing at the University of Sharjah and the study's corresponding author.

"We call for urgent global action to address this emerging threat."

Why is microplastic pollution a problem?

Our oceans generate most of the world's oxygen and store huge amounts of carbon that would otherwise heat our atmosphere. When plastic pollution weakens these natural systems, it creates a feedback loop that could speed up warming.

The tiny particles can change how much sunlight the ocean surface reflects, and dark-colored pieces soak up extra warmth. Coastal ecosystems like mangrove forests, which capture and store carbon, are being choked by accumulating plastic debris. As plastics break down in seawater, they release gases that make oceans more acidic, harming shellfish and coral reefs.

What's being done about microplastic pollution?

World leaders are currently negotiating a Global Plastics Treaty to address pollution throughout plastic's entire lifespan, from how it's made to how it's thrown away. Several countries have already banned single-use plastics, and new recycling technologies keep advancing.

If you want to help, start by reducing your own plastic use. Swap disposable bags and bottles for reusable ones, and choose clothes made from natural fibers instead of synthetic materials (which shed plastic particles in the washing machine).

When shopping, aim to support businesses and policies pushing for a circular economy where materials get reused rather than thrown away. Those actions are small in isolation, but by helping to spark demand so that they can remain in place, the benefits can add up quickly across millions of people participating — for instance, silicone bag and lid brand Stasher says it has already sold enough products to keep about a billion single-use plastic bags from entering landfills.

