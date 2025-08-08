Coca-Cola launches game-changing new program that will benefit countless students: 'Committed to helping create shared value'

"Each one of us can make a difference for a better shared future."

University students in Uganda are participating in Campus Version 2025, a program aimed at equipping students with entrepreneurial skills and financial literacy.

According to PML Daily, the initiative is supported by Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU).

"We act in ways that aim to help improve people's lives –– whether for our employees, those connected to our business, or the communities we call home," said Kirunda Magoola, public affairs, communication and sustainability director at CCBU.

CCBU has expressed its commitment to the community and its people, and it hopes that through the interactive approach to this program, students will gain hands-on experience in topics critical to financial literacy and long-term success.

Coca-Cola's commitment to community has been called into question, having earned the distinction of being one of the world's worst contributors of plastic waste for several years in a row.

Plastic waste is an environmental concern for several reasons. For example, the material contains a range of chemicals, some of which are a risk to human health and habitats.

As plastics break apart, they become microplastics, tiny plastic particles that permeate the environment and have been linked to several serious health issues. Microplastics also pose a risk to wildlife by disrupting ecosystems and causing health problems.

The company has taken some steps toward reducing its plastic waste, but it still has a long way to go.

The Campus Version 2025 program is one step Coca-Cola is taking to make a positive impact on the communities close to where it does business.

Magoola expressed the company's commitment, stating to PML Daily, "We are committed to helping create shared value for our business and the communities we serve."

We can all help the environment by supporting companies that demonstrate commitments to the causes we care about.

By choosing to purchase products and services from companies that put action to their words, we encourage them to continue their efforts and show other companies that supporting the environment can benefit their bottom line as well as further the causes they are taking action for.

We can hope that Coca-Cola's commitment to serving communities will translate into more environmental efforts.

Magoola stated that, "Our people are driven to make an impact … each one of us can make a difference for a better shared future."

