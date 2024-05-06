New report reveals disturbing chemicals lurking in plastics: 'We usually find between hundreds, if not thousands, of chemicals in an individual plastic product'

"Often producers don't really know which kind of chemicals they have in their products."

European researchers have found more than 16,000 chemicals in plastic items such as food packaging and medical devices, at least 3,000 more than the United Nations Environment Programme confirmed in a report last year.

What happened?

A team of European scientists identified far more chemicals in plastics than UNEP did previously, with at least 25% believed to be a probable health and environmental concern, as Reuters reported.

"When we look into ... products that we're using on a daily basis, we usually find between hundreds, if not thousands, of chemicals in an individual plastic product," lead author Martin Wagner, an environmental toxicologist at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, told the outlet.

Moreover, the report shed light on the sorely inadequate regulations governing the plastics industry, as researchers couldn't determine the "basic chemical identity" of more than a quarter of the chemicals.

"At the core of the problem is the chemical complexity of plastics," Wagner, who is also a board member of the Scientists' Coalition for an Effective Plastics Treaty, told Reuters.

"Often producers don't really know which kind of chemicals they have in their products and that comes from very complex value chains."

Why is the lack of transparency about the chemicals in plastics concerning?

Mounting evidence shows that the ongoing plastic pollution crisis poses an urgent threat to human health, with studies linking plastic to various cancers, obesity, Alzheimer's, fertility issues, and heart disease, among other ailments.

As these plastics deteriorate, they break down into tiny fragments called microplastics, which measure about the size of a pencil eraser.

Because they're so small and aren't biodegradable, they can easily penetrate human tissues. For example, microplastics have been detected in human blood, hearts, placentas, and airways.

In addition, plastics are hazardous to wildlife and the environment, as animals can choke on them or starve because of gastrointestinal blockages. They also disrupt the delicate balance of ecosystems, releasing pollutants that may remain for thousands of years.

Without stricter regulations, corporations will be allowed to continue producing harmful chemicals unabated, and the problem will likely worsen.

What's being done to hold the plastic industry accountable?

According to Reuters, only 6% of the plastics in chemicals are regulated worldwide, highlighting the dire need for more government oversight.

The United Nations is trying to develop the world's first international plastics treaty to address growing plastic pollution, including in marine environments. The fourth round of negotiations just ended April 29, marking another step toward finalizing the agreement.

In addition, we can make a difference at home by reducing and reusing plastics more often, either by swapping products for more sustainable options or repurposing items to extend their lives and keep them out of landfills.

