Coca-Cola launches global initiative to reshape supply systems: 'Catalyze long-term change'

The Coca-Cola Foundation has teamed up with the United Nations Development Programme in an effort to combat plastic waste in Sri Lanka.

According to Economy Next, the UNDP is giving Sri Lanka $1.1 million to develop a system for managing the country's plastic waste. The agency's Sri Lanka office will oversee the execution of the project.

"Plastic pollution is one of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time, and addressing it requires collaborative, scalable action," UNDP Sri Lanka deputy resident representative Malin Herwig told EN.

"This project will not only help reduce plastic leakage into ecosystems but also catalyze long-term change in how plastic is managed and valued in Sri Lanka," Herwig continued.

Plastic pollution is a global crisis, with a staggering 460 million metric tons of plastic waste produced each year across the globe, per the U.N. Environment Programme.

Since plastic is not biodegradable, it leaches toxic chemicals into the environment that threaten the health of ecosystems. As a result, plastic waste management is essential for ensuring a safe future.

Across the globe, countries are developing innovative ways to reduce plastic waste and mitigate its environmental footprint.

Though this project is a step in the right direction, Coca-Cola still generates a significant amount of plastic waste. Despite its plastic waste reduction campaigns, the company is one of the world's biggest plastic polluters and has been accused of greenwashing.

However, the new partnership and project with the UNDP demonstrate Coca-Cola's efforts to combat plastic waste on a global scale.

Eight other countries in the region are part of the $15 million initiative: Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, India, Maldives, Nepal, Philippines, and Vietnam.

"The project is expected to contribute to collecting at least 55,610 tons of plastics and support 72,100 direct beneficiaries during the implementation period across all nine participating countries," EN stated.

