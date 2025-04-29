Coca-Cola partners with pro sports teams for innovative new project — here's what's happening

Washington, D.C., was the latest area to participate in Coca-Cola Consolidated's latest eco-friendly initiatives focused on more recycling options in the country. The brand has forged partnerships with local sports teams and created better packaging, as Axios reported.

The largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States, Coca-Cola Consolidated, has an initiative called "Refresh. Recycle. Renew." Its sustainability aim supports a more circular economy through improved infrastructure and collaboration with other local organizations and businesses, such as the Washington Capitals and the Baltimore Ravens.

About 25% of the ocean's fish depend on healthy coral reefs, according to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration — such as oysters. However, many are under threat thanks to pollution, overfishing, and rising heat linked to weather changes.

Thanks to a collaboration with the Washington Capitals and the non-profit Rink2Reef, Coca-Cola Consolidated is converting broken hockey sticks into stackable restoration reefs that can support up to 400 oysters at a time, Axios reported.

Giving oysters a way to thrive also reduces water pollution since one can filter up to 50 water gallons daily, according to One Earth.

Axios also reported that 50 volunteers from the Baltimore Ravens and Safeway worked with the soda giant to plant trees in Baltimore's Chinquapin Park.

The move can help a city ranked as having worse air than 86% other Maryland cities, per First Street, as one mature tree can provide oxygen for a family of four while absorbing carbon. They also removed invasive species that can kill off such trees and other native vegetation.

Other innovative waste management initiatives from the brand include its reverse recycling machine at an amusement park that traded incentives for plastic bottles. The company teamed up with Recycle Dat! Collaboration in New Orleans for Mardi Gras.

Despite these additions to a circular economy that includes only using recycled plastic in their 20-ounce bottles, the company still has a way to go after being responsible for excessive plastic waste on the planet. Recently, plastic was found inside some cans, forcing a recall. Plus, the company has been exposed for greenwashing and quietly backing down from recycling targets.

Non-soda drinkers have other mainstream brands with eco-friendly initiatives to support a greener planet. Those with old NBA gear can trade it into Trashie to win exclusive rewards. Drivers can trade in combustible engine vehicles for electric options from brands like Toyota.

