Coca-Cola honored for pioneering initiative to solve major issue with tourism industry: 'A proud milestone'

The CSR Universe reported good news about Coca-Cola India Foundation. The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board has named the company a CSR partner due to its commitment to clean energy.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav congratulated Coca-Cola India Foundation for maintaining consistent waste management and clean tourism efforts across the state's national parks. Members of the state government and senior officials from the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board were also at the Gramin Rang Paryatan Sang' programme where the honor took place.

"This recognition marks a proud milestone in our journey with the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board," Rajiv Gupta, director, The Coca-Cola India Foundation, told CSR Universe.

With more sustainable tourism and national parks led by the Project Clean Destination, which started in 2022, India can protect its natural biodiversity and expand its economy.

Stakeholders have made strides by working with local communities, private partners, setting up Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs), and training more waste workers.

This Coca-Cola initiative shows part of the company's progress toward greener practices. In Canada, the soda giant has collaborated with the Great Lakes Plastic Cleanup initiative to remove plastic from waterways. It has even started using electric vehicles in its delivery fleet and recycling bins that double as vending machines in amusement parks.

These are all steps in the right direction, but the company still has to do more to truly mitigate its negative impact on the planet, especially when it comes to plastic. For several years, the company has been named the world's worst plastic polluter.

At least Coca-Cola's initiative in India can reduce waste, which is a worldwide concern and a major contributor to the warming of the planet. Without proper handling, trash sits in landfills, trails, or on sidewalks, while polluting land and oceans.

As waste breaks down, it releases polluting carbon and methane that trap heat, thus creating a hotter planet with worsening weather like droughts and larger hurricanes. Trash discarded in national parks not only takes away from the positive experience of being in nature but also threatens animal habitats.

Luckily, there are other corporate initiatives by mainstream and lesser-known brands for customers to support for a cleaner and healthier planet.

For example, volunteers working with the Taste of Cincinnati festival are helping ensure leftover food goes to communities in need. Those who return their plastic bags to SpartanNash grocery stores in Michigan are contributing to accessibility ramps for disabled veterans.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.