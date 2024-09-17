Coca-Cola incentivizes recycling at theme parks with new installments offering prizes — here's how it works

This is just one facet of the drink brand giant's efforts to move toward a more sustainable production and a more circular model.

From a distance, it may look like a standard recycling bin. But closer up, an enthusiastic slogan is visible across the top.

"Recycle now for great rewards," it boasts.

This is just one of many "reverse vending machines" (RVMs) Coca-Cola has installed in partnering Merlin Entertainments theme park attractions across the UK.

At each RVM, in exchange for recycling an empty 500-milliliter (16.9-ounce) bottle, a patron will have the opportunity to enter to win exclusive VIP prizes at the park, Packaging Europe reported.

Over two dozen RVMs have been available all summer at 11 participating Merlin attractions, where their eye-catching colors, as well as park maps, beckon to park-goers.

According to Packaging Europe, the VIP prizes available to recyclers include "a behind-the-scenes tour of Legend of the Trebuchet and private history tour at Warwick Castle, a Royal Box experience at the Blackpool Tower Circus, and the 127ft climb of The Swarm rollercoaster at Thorpe Park."

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Participants enter to win these prizes using a code on the receipt printed directly from the RVM.

This is just one facet of the drink brand giant's efforts to move towards more sustainable production and a more circular model.

In a statement from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, senior sustainability manager Jo Padwick explained: "The collection and re-use of bottles through initiatives such as these is a significant step forward to supporting a more circular economy and ensuring more of our packaging is collected and prevented from ending up in waste."

She also mentioned that they had been busy transitioning their standard bottle packaging to 100% recycled plastic materials.

Coca-Cola Partners With Merlin Entertainments For VIP Experiences At UK Attractions In Exchange For Empty Plastic Bottles ➡️ https://t.co/E4YsMMW4O5 pic.twitter.com/0kyhtRN4hL — Merlin News (@MerlinEntsNews) July 1, 2024

Similarly, Coca-Cola's bottling counterparts in the U.S. have been experimenting with reducing plastic packaging at several steps of the production process, Packaging Europe explained. This includes switching the multipack packaging from plastic rings to recycled paperboard carriers, as well as migrating its bottled water brand, Glacéau, from plastic to aluminum containers.

This is a smart move for the company, as consumers have put their money where their mouth is. According to research from McKinsey, sales from products with sustainability messaging and initiatives are growing faster than those without, as more people seek to make environmentally conscious purchasing decisions for everyday items.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.