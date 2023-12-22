Coca-Cola mimics Pepsi, making a major change to the way it distributes its products: ‘A significant milestone’

“These are the types of applications where I feel it will make the greatest difference for the air and world.”

Coca-Cola may still be trouncing the competition when it comes to its soft drinks, but a new partnership could provide a different type of fodder for the Coke vs. Pepsi debate.

Michelle Lewis of Electrek reported on Nov. 16 that the iconic brand acquired 20 Daimler Freightliner eCascadia Class 8 tractors as part of its delivery fleet in Downey, California.

“Our collaboration with Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling marks a significant milestone in promoting sustainable transportation,” David Carson, Daimler Trucks North America’s senior vice president of sales and marketing, said in a press release.

This comes after Pepsi added fully electric semi trucks to its own fleet last December, opting instead for the Tesla Semi, which has an estimated range of 500 miles on one charge. So far, the results have been promising.

Like Tesla’s tractor, the Daimler Freightliner doesn’t produce any carbon pollution, which contributes to dangerous rising global temperatures, poor air quality linked to premature death, and extreme weather events.

Considering that gas-powered semi trucks in the United States are responsible for 20% of pollution from road transportation despite being only 1% of all vehicles, per Electrek, the latest move by Coke is something consumers should celebrate regardless of which side of the debate they’re on.

The overheating of our planet has primarily been driven by dirty energy, according to the United Nations, which pointed out how humans can begin healing our Earth by reducing the use of fuels like oil, gas, and coal while transitioning to clean energy.

Daimler projects that the 20 eCascadias obtained by Coca-Cola will eliminate the need for 40,000 gallons of diesel fuel annually, supporting the soft drink maker’s goal of reducing its carbon pollution by 30% by 2030.

“The integration of Freightliner eCascadias into RCCB’s fleet showcases that business and environmental responsibility can go hand-in-hand, all while fostering innovation and efficiency,” Carson added.

“Yes! More please,” one person wrote in the comments section of the Electrek report. “… These are the types of applications where I feel it will make the greatest difference for the air and world.”

