Coca-Cola backs tech project to tackle crisis impacting millions: 'We are proud to support … this important initiative'

Coca-Cola has thrown its support behind an initiative to clean plastic waste out of Canada's Great Lakes, Packaging Gateway reports.

The Great Lakes Plastic Cleanup initiative has used more than 135 types of plastic-gathering technology to filter an estimated 3.2 billion gallons of water, removing almost 200,000 pieces of waste — mostly microplastics, Packaging Gateway reported.

Now, with Coca-Cola Canada's support and the cooperation of Pollution Probe, the initiative will add the PixieDrone to its repertoire of cleanup technologies.

The PixieDrone is a remote-controlled waste-collecting drone designed to pick up floating debris, Packaging Gateway explained. It can scoop up 160 liters of waste on a single six-hour charge.

"We are proud to support Pollution Probe on this important initiative," said Coca-Cola Canada public affairs senior director Avi Yufest, per Packaging Gateway. "Our company recognizes its responsibility to help address the plastic waste crisis. Projects like this, in addition to packaging innovations and recycling efforts, are one of the ways we are working to help keep our waterways and environment clean from plastic debris."

Coca-Cola, perhaps more than any company, does bear responsibility for the plastic litter making its way into the environment. Break Free From Plastic's 2022 annual audit named Coca-Cola the world's top plastic polluter for the fifth consecutive year, and another study identifying branded plastic waste across 84 countries found Coca-Cola was responsible for 11% of the waste tallied, more than any other company.

The city of Baltimore has even filed suit against Coca-Cola and other companies for their role in polluting local waters.

The PixieDrone will help undo some of the damage done to the environment. But there is a long way still to go to address the amount of plastic waste Coca-Cola and other companies have put into the world.

