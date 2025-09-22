Coca-Cola announces major recovery effort in wake of devastating floods: 'We stand with the affected families'

"Only together can we intervene on a larger scale to leave a stronger world."

Habitat for Humanity received a generous donation from Coca-Cola for flood recovery efforts in Romania.

Business Review reported that the Coca-Cola HBC Foundation — a charity launched in 2023 to support communities in its operating regions — gave over €200,000 ($235,000) in aid to help rebuild homes and help with resilience training for communities affected by the floods in Brosteni, Suceava County.

The intention of the initiative is to minimize future risks and create stability and provide education to foster a long-term recovery for those who are most vulnerable.

Over 2,500 people have been impacted by severe flooding in the area, damaging upwards of 800 homes, some of which have been destroyed beyond repair.

The foundation's grant will help over 850 residents, including repair and cleaning kits for their homes, short-term rental support, direct repairs, construction materials, technical assistance, and training sessions.

"Floods have claimed lives and left people without homes, causing major damage to infrastructure and the local economy," said the Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Director, Alice Nichita, per Business Review. "We stand with the affected families."

Nichita added: "Both interventions are a clear example of how the power of partnership between the private, social, and public sectors brings good to communities and builds resilience where it is most needed. Because only together can we intervene on a larger scale to leave a stronger world."

The National Director for Habitat for Humanity Romania, Robert Pătrășcoiu, added, "Our experience in managing emergency situations shows that immediate aid must be complemented by long-term solutions that restore safety and stability for affected families and prepare entire communities to better face future challenges."

The Coca-Cola HBC Foundation has given grants totalling over $2.7 million to several recovery projects in multiple countries since its launch. From wildfires to floods, the foundation has helped restore devastated communities with the hopes of prolonged preservation for many years to come.

Coca-Cola announced a million-dollar investment to fund waste elimination not only within its operations, but also through bottle recovery. It also added electric trucks to its fleet and launched a new platform called Aliados in Mexico to assist in water conservation and recycling. A major packaging change revealed it has ditched the six-pack plastic rings for fiber-based paper packaging.

While their efforts are certainly commendable, Coca-Cola is still one of the top contributors to plastic pollution in the world. Progress is good, and it is on the right track to reduce its carbon footprint, but there's still a long way to go.

