Coca-Cola launches new initiative to combat major problems caused by its operations: 'This is how real change happens'

Coca-Cola has launched a new platform in Mexico to address two growing global issues: depleted water resources and recycling.

According to Mexico Business News, Coca-Cola has started Aliados, a platform designed to help address the two urgent environmental and social issues by facilitating collaboration among government agencies, nonprofits, and corporations.

Per the company's press release, Aliados is a network that places a heavy emphasis on listening to local communities to ensure the maximum impact of its projects. The platform's launch event featured a panel in which several Aliados partners discussed their watershed restoration, recycling, and biodiversity conservation projects.

"More than a strategy or a program, Aliados is a way of doing things," said Andrés González, Coca-Cola Mexico's director of sustainability. "We are here not just to create a space, but to build a community with a deep conviction that, by working together, we can generate the change the world needs."

Aliados isn't the only environmental effort Coca-Cola is undertaking. From recycling efforts and health and sanitation programs in India, to the design of more renewable pallets for their products, they're making strides in reducing the environmental impact of their operations. However, they have a lot more work to do in that regard.

Despite the new platform and initiative, the company remains the world's worst branded plastic polluter, resulting in plastic waste and microplastics being scattered across our planet. The company also consumes massive amounts of water, which has led to controversy in Mexico, as pushback against the company and its favorable water use contracts has grown in an era of increasing water scarcity.

Ultimately, Coca-Cola is surely hoping that these new initiatives and its new platform can help offset some of that criticism.

"This is how real change happens — by involving communities from the ground up," said David Vargas of Isla Urbana, regarding a rainwater harvesting system implemented through Aliados.

