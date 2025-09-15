Coca-Cola announces game-changing upgrade to its operations: 'Unmatched speed'

Coca-Cola enjoyers in India can rest easy knowing that their purchases just got a little more eco-friendly with the addition of new electric trucks to the fleets delivering their favorite beverages, bringing the total number of electric vehicles to 5,000, EV Mechanica reported.

Over the last three years, one of Coca-Cola's bottling partners, SLMG Beverages, has introduced 3,000 EVs to handle last-mile delivery in India. This year, another partner, Superior Drinks Pvt. Ltd., has joined the effort with 200 new trucks and EVs. Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages is responsible for roughly 500 EVs.

All of these partners have expressed enthusiasm at being part of India's green revolution.

According to EV Mechanica, Vinay Nair, chief commercial officer at HCCB, said, "Fleet augmentation not only strengthens our last-mile deliveries but also reinforces our commitment to agile, tech-enabled supply chain solutions that serve our retailers faster and better while contributing to the local economies."

Ashish Sethi, CEO of Superior Drinks Pvt. Ltd., said that the electric fleet expansion is "building a delivery powerhouse that delivers unmatched speed, scale, and reliability," according to EV Mechanica.

The publication also quoted Rahul Kumar, Deputy CEO of SLMG Beverages, as saying that EV adoption is a "deliberate move to improve delivery speed and capacity, especially in rural markets, while enhancing cost-to-serve."

FROM OUR PARTNER Achieve extraordinary health and save 25% off with these clean vitamins and supplements Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine with bestselling probiotics, collagen, vitamins, and protein — all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. And for a limited time, get 25% off specific Garden of Life products with code Back2Garden. Learn more

Switching to electric vehicles is the smart move in today's market. They're cheaper to fuel than traditional gas-powered vehicles, easier to maintain thanks to the simpler mechanics inside, and they play better with modern buyers, who want to see green improvements to corporate practices. Since they're better for the planet, they're also better for business.

Coca-Cola needs all of the eco-friendly tech that it can get, since it is one of the world's largest plastic polluters. It still has a long way to go before it can truly mitigate its impact on the planet.

However, this is a real step forward.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.