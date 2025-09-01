Coca-Cola launches new initiative to address major issue with its operations: 'Reflects our commitment'

Coca-Cola still has a long way to go.

Coca-Cola has announced a million-dollar investment in Saudi Arabia's waste recovery systems, reported MENAFN.

The initiative brings together The Coca-Cola Foundation, the Global Environment and Technology Foundation, and Lesser App, a recycling platform built by female Saudi entrepreneurs at Naqaa Solutions For Environmental Services.

The collaboration falls under a new program called Partnership for a Circular Tomorrow, which dedicates funding to waste elimination.

The partnership will establish bottle recovery networks throughout Riyadh and Jeddah. Teams will collect recyclables from homes, set up four neighborhood recycling stations, and place collection containers at six busy mosques.

Lesser App will handle all the required transportation and monitor the program's environmental benefits through its digital tracking systems.

For Saudi residents, this program provides recycling options directly to their homes and community gathering places. People can easily dispose of plastic bottles without searching for distant recycling facilities, making sustainable choices part of their daily routines.

While these recycling efforts are a sign of progress, Coca-Cola has a long way to go before it makes up for its environmental footprint. The beverage giant continues to produce billions of plastic bottles annually, which pollute waterways and communities worldwide. Critics note that collection programs only address symptoms rather than the core issue of single-use plastic production.

The timing aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 goals for environmental protection. In supporting female entrepreneurs and tech innovation, the Coca-Cola-backed program demonstrates how community-focused solutions can address our waste crisis and create economic opportunities.

"Our support for Lesser App reflects our commitment to the Kingdom and the importance of empowering local organizations to drive more innovation and improve waste recovery," stated Carlos Pagoaga, President of The Coca-Cola Foundation, in the announcement.

"We seek to create robust value chains, support informal waste workers, and support solutions in waste management, ultimately paving the way for a more sustainable future."

