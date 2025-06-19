New report reveals over $150 billion investment that could revolutionize US energy industry: 'The impact could be transformative'

"It is a jobs engine, an economic strategy, and a national security priority."

In May, the American Clean Power Association released the State of Clean Energy Manufacturing in America. As Recharge News notes, the report showcases the benefits of creating a domestic supply chain.

According to the Energy Information Administration, in 2023, nuclear power and renewable energy sources, such as solar power and wind power, accounted for 18% of the total energy use in the U.S.

The report showed that 200 energy facilities are actively building primary clean power components. Altogether, these facilities represent over $150 billion in investment for the growing need for clean energy.

"If all announced facilities become operational by 2030, the impact could be transformative," the ACP stated.

Clean energy projects can provide more energy than traditional fossil fuels and help eliminate harmful pollution that contributes to rising global temperatures and more severe and frequent extreme weather events. Clean energy, however, is growing for more than just its environmental benefits.

The report shared that over 800 companies are contributing to the clean energy supply chain, according to Alt Energy Magazine. According to the report, these facilities contribute $33 billion in domestic spending and create jobs that pay an average of $42,000 more than the typical blue-collar salary.

According to the Social Security Administration, the average salary is $66,621, meaning workers could be making six figures. These facilities account for 122,000 jobs, though a projection shows that figure could be over 575,000 by 2030.

Clean energy projects continue to grow rapidly. According to the World Resources Institute, 90% of new U.S. energy projects in 2024 were renewable projects such as solar, wind, and geothermal tech. Solar power is the fastest-growing source of energy in the United States, as the EIA reports. Such investments provide a huge area for growth, adding $164 billion to the economy each year, according to the report.

In addition to this projected boost, clean energy is also more affordable for companies and consumers. For example, a floating solar energy farm in Utah generates 871,086 kilowatt-hours of clean energy annually while reducing costs by 80%. Wind power, which can generate more energy than coal, is also cheaper to run than 99% of U.S. coal plants, according to Utility Drive.

"Clean energy is no longer just a climate solution," the ACP said. "It is a jobs engine, an economic strategy, and a national security priority."

