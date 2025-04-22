Innovative company pioneers new technology that could bring big changes to the hotel experience: 'Cutting-edge'

In an effort to reduce the impact of microplastic pollution, hospitality textile company Bokser has announced its new line of top sheets that features Ciclo biodegradable technology, as reported by Environmental+Energy Leader.

Synthetic materials such as polyester and nylon are a major source of nonbiodegradable plastics, especially in the textile industry, where fast-fashion companies churn out low-quality products that hit landfills quickly.

The hospitality sector uses these materials in bedsheets because of their resilient nature, but that same feature can contribute to microplastic pollution in the environment. Even laundering them can cause fibers to shed, eventually infiltrating ecosystems, wildlife, and our bodies.

To help combat this issue, Bokser has employed Ciclo technology made by Intrinsic Advanced Materials. This sustainable textile additive is combined with polyester and nylon at the beginning of the fiber-making process, creating biodegradable spots in the plastic matrix, as the company explained.

This should allow microbes to break down the materials, just as they would with natural fibers.

Microplastics are linked to various health issues in humans and are equally deleterious for wildlife. Data shared by the United Nations estimated that the average person can eat, drink, or breathe up to 211,000 particles each year.

Ciclo's biodegradable tech has been certified with Oeko-Tex Eco Passport and validated by third-party biodegradation testing, as Environmental+Energy Leader detailed. Plus, major brands such as Target, Billabong, Oakley, and McDonald's are already using this more sustainable additive.

While it's important to choose plastic-free alternatives when possible, such advances can help bridge the gap and reduce plastic pollution in the environment.

"Our mission at BOKSER is to be the most affordable supplier of sustainable hospitality textiles. Partnering with Intrinsic to bring their cutting-edge CiCLO technology to the hospitality industry helps us take a big step forward in protecting our planet for generations to come," Ed Guzek, president of Bokser, said, per Environmental+Energy Leader.

